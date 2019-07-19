Volkswagen wagons in US fall to SUV surge

Volkswagen of America announced today that the Volkswagen Golf Alltrack and Golf SportWagen will end production with the 2019 model year. Volkswagen will continue building the Alltrack at the Puebla, Mexico plant through December 2019 to provide enthusiasts additional opportunity to own an affordable, European-designed wagon.





2019 Gold Alltrack

Over the past several years, demand among American consumers has shifted from wagons to SUVs. Through the first half of 2019, SUVs account for 47% of the industry sales, and more than 50% of Volkswagen sales. Due to strong sales of the Atlas and Tiguan, Volkswagen has had the highest year-over-year percentage growth among mainstream automotive brands in the first six months of 2019.

As a counterpoint, sales of the Golf SportWagen were down 36% in the first half of 2019 compared to the same period in 2018, dropping to a total of 5,123 units.

Volkswagen plans to release three new SUV models in the next 24 months. The five-seater Atlas Cross Sport will be unveiled later this year, and the ID. CROZZ electric SUV debuts early next year. Last week, Volkswagen announced a new smaller SUV model expected to arrive in 2021 that will slot beneath the Tiguan.