BMW Group partners with Tencent to build BMW Group China High Performance D³ platform

BMW China Automotive Trading Ltd. and Tencent signed an agreement to work together on building the BMW Group China High Performance D³ (Data-Driven Development) platform. The BMW Group will use the platform to develop automated driving technologies and products which suit the complex local traffic conditions and meet local customer demands.

China is at the forefront of automated driving development, and we aim to play a pioneering role in this area. The collaboration between BMW Group and Tencent will set the benchmark for cross-industry cooperation. The BMW Group China High Performance D³ platform will allow us to develop autonomous driving solutions that represent a better fit for the specific driving scenarios in China —Jochen Goller, President and CEO of BMW Group Region China

The BMW Group China High Performance D³ platform should be set up and ready to begin operations by the end of this year. The “D³” in the new IT platform’s name stands for Data-Driven Development, which forms the basis for the development of highly (Level 3) and fully (Level 4) automated driving functions.

Before the BMW Group commences series production of Level 3 vehicles in 2021, the platform will be used mainly for safety validation of Level 3 and the early-stage study of Level 4 technologies. After 2021, the platform will assist both the post-production development of Level 3 models and research into Level 4 technologies.

Tencent will provide IT architecture, tools and platforms across the field of automated driving research and development. Both partners will comply strictly with Chinese laws and regulations on data security, prevent data security risks and ensure data compliance using Tencent’s security expertise.