2020 Hyundai Accent improves by 4 mpg on most models with switch to dual port injection engine and IVT

The 2020 Hyundai Accent features a new Smartstream G1.6 Dual Port Injection (DPI) engine and a Smartstream Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT). These changes increase Accent’s EPA estimated fuel economy to 33 mpg city, 41 highway, 36 combined, up considerably from the 28 city, 38 highway, 32 combined mpg rating with last year’s 1.6-liter Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) engine and 6-speed automatic transmission.





Pricing of 2020 Accent SE starts at $15,195 and all of the upgraded models will arrive in dealer showrooms this summer.

Features of the G1.6 DPI engine include:

Fuel injection at the intake stroke decreases wall wetting for improved fuel economy and reduced emissions. The amount of fuel injection is controlled by driving conditions. High compression is reduced at initial engine start.

A thermal management module replaces the traditional thermostat, increasing cooling efficiency through temperature control of each port: radiator, transmission fluid cooler, and heater. Mid-phase continuously variable valve timing reduces pumping loss and improves fuel efficiency.

A narrow water jacket core improves thermal/cooling efficiency.

A high energy ignition coil improves fuel economy and combustion stability.

An external exhaust gas recovery (EGR) system improves fuel economy and combustion stability.

The Smartstream G1.6 DPI 4-cylinder engine with Continuously Variable Valve Timing (CVVT) engine is mated to a standard 6-speed manual or optional IVT transmission. These drivetrains produce an estimated 120 horsepower @ 6,300 rpm and 113 lb.-ft. @ 4,500 rpm.

Hyundai’s new IVT provides superior efficiency and simulates gear shifts from an automatic transmission that customers like. This transmission performs continuous shifts by modulating pressure of the transmission’s pulley, depending on driving conditions and driver inputs. It utilizes a wide ratio pulley system, which provides a broader ratio of operation when compared with its competitors. This allows for improved fuel economy at higher gear ratios and improved performance at lower ratios.

As opposed to a more common push belt, the IVT takes advantage of a chain belt—a first in the compact car segment. A chain improves fuel efficiency by an additional 1.2% when compared with conventional belt systems.

Hyundai’s new Shift Control Strategy used by the IVT improves linearity between driver inputs, vehicle behavior and acceleration. Shift response is enhanced, allowing it to closely replicate automatic transmission step shifts.