In 2018 in US, rise in prices for used vehicles outpaced that of new vehicles
23 July 2019
The used vehicle Consumer Price Index (CPI) in 2018 was 4.4 times higher than in 1970, while the new vehicle CPI was 2.8 times higher—i.e., used-vehicle prices have risen more than new-vehicle prices.
Used-vehicle prices were more volatile than new-vehicle prices over the period from 1970 to 2018 and used-vehicle sales are more variable as well. Both new and used-vehicle CPI grew at a slower average rate than the overall CPI.
The new and used-vehicle CPI are calculated by the Bureau of Labor Statistics using consumer transaction prices from surveys of new-vehicle dealerships and the NADA Official Used Car Guide.
Interesting. Car prices grow more slowly and have remained flat for almost 25 years.
Posted by: Christos Dimou | 23 July 2019 at 07:24 AM