POET outlines lessons from 4-year long startup of Project Liberty cellulosic ethanol project

Biomass collection. POET/DSM has shown that large-scale commercial corn stover collection is possible and that farmers are willing to participate. Further, POET/DSM, in collaboration with USDA and NLAE (National Laboratory for Agriculture and The Environment, Ames IA) conducted research that concluded with specification of stover harvest guidelines. The guidelines took into consideration prevention of wind and water induced soil erosion, maintaining proper SOC (Soil Organic Carbon) and sustain or improve chemical and physical properties associated with soil growth. The research results were shared with participating farmers and the recommended harvest guidelines are followed during the biomass collection.

Interdependence of unit operations. Among the bigger challenges for Project LIBERTY startup, the authors said, were the scale of the operation and the integration of multiple units of operation. For example, the Solid Fuel Boiler (SFB) is designed to operate on filter cake; however, if pretreatment is not running then there is no filter cake to run SFB. As in the case of biomass collection, integration with the co-located starch plant was crucial in this initial period, in this case i.e. enabling ‘borrowing’ of steam from the starch plant.

New operation areas. The larger challenges of starting up the plant were associated with new areas of operation such as netwrap (the material used to bale corn stover) removal. Not only had it required proprietary equipment for removing netwrap, it required correct operation of pretreatment in order to avoid costly downtime resulting from melted residual netwrap clogging pipes.

Pretreatment was another challenge, with the biggest lesson being that stover does not behave like a wood chips. It took the POET/DSM team two years to optimize the original design and another two years to introduce and perfect the new POET-designed pretreatment.