Stäubli, SSA Marine and Tritium team to create largest automated electric vehicle charging port program in US

Stäubli Electrical Connectors, a leading manufacturer of electrical connector solutions, has signed an agreement with SSA Marine to provide automatic charging stations for 33 terminal tractors at the Port of Long Beach. This project will create the largest automated electric vehicle charging program of any port in the United States.

SSA Marine, which manages the terminal at the Port of Long Beach, is transforming 33 diesel-powered tractors by retrofitting them with all-electric drivetrain systems. Tritium, an Australian company that designs and manufactures fast-charging solutions for electric vehicles, will install its Veefil-PK 175kW DC High Power Chargers (HPCs) to power SSA Marine’s fleet of terminal tractors.

The HPCs will utilize Stäubli’s Quick Charging Connector (QCC), a rapid charging system that offers a safe, efficient option for the automatic charging of electric vehicles, to allow all 33 terminal tractors to be automatically and simultaneously charged.





Stäubli QCC

Stäubli’s QCC system features an enclosed pin-and-socket design that is self-cleaning, touch-protected on both sides of the connector and easily corrects for misalignment. It will enable the automatic connection of Tritium’s chargers to the electric receptacle that has been retrofitted on each port vehicle, creating a zero-touch charging experience for terminal tractor operators.

Installation of the chargers is scheduled to begin in 2019, and deliveries of the converted vehicles are scheduled to begin later this year through October 2020.

The project with SSA Marine is part of the $50 million Port of Long Beach grant obtained from the California Air Resources Board’s (CARB) Zero and Near Zero Emission Freight Facility (ZANZEFF) program. ZANZEFF funds transformative emissions reduction strategies at freight facilities throughout the state.

The project is part of California Climate Investments, a statewide initiative that puts billions of Cap-and-Trade dollars to work reducing greenhouse gas emissions, strengthening the economy and improving public health and the environment—particularly in disadvantaged communities.