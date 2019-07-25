Toyota invests $600M in Didi Chuxing, JV vehicle-related services for ride-hailing drivers

Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) concluded an agreement with Didi Chuxing (DiDi) to expand collaboration in Mobility as a Service (MaaS) in China. As part of this agreement, Toyota will invest US$600 million in DiDi and a joint venture, which the two companies will establish with GAC Toyota Motor Co., Ltd. (GTMC) for vehicle-related services for ride-hailing drivers.

Toyota and DiDi announced collaboration on e-Palette in January 2018 (earlier post), and launched vehicle-related services, including a vehicle leasing service and various services for DiDi ride-hailing drivers at a Toyota dealer in May 2018.

Those cars are equipped with Toyota’s in-vehicle device, TransLog, leveraging intelligent analysis capabilities of Toyota’s proprietary Mobility Services Platform (MSPF) to provide quality automobile maintenance support and safe driving guidance to ride-hailing drivers.

Through this new agreement, Toyota and DiDi plan to shift to full-scale implementation of services that they have been developing in China.

The collaboration will allow Toyota and DiDi to expand the various connected services provided by MSPF in its value chain including vehicle management, maintenance, insurance, and financing for customers and drivers to realize the high potential of the MaaS market in China. Toyota also aims to introduce and promote the widespread use of battery electrified vehicles (BEVs) suitable for future mobility services in China.