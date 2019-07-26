Hydro supplying ASI-certified sustainable aluminum for Audi e-tron battery housing

The aluminum producer Hydro now supplies sustainable aluminum for the battery housing of the Audi e-tron EV. The material is processed and manufactured along the entire process chain in an environmentally friendly manner and under socially acceptable working conditions. This has been confirmed by the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI) with a “chain of custody” certificate.





Audi e-tron Production at the CO 2 -neutral plant of Audi Brussels.

The ASI already awarded Audi a certificate for the sustainable assembly of these aluminum components in October 2018. This means that the aluminum sheets processed in the battery housing of the Audi e-tron are now demonstrably produced in a responsible manner along the entire value chain, from the extraction of the bauxite raw material to the end product.

The two partners pursue sustainability as an important goal in their corporate strategy and together want to reduce CO 2 emissions from the use of aluminum. By 2025, Audi aims to reduce the CO 2 footprint of its products throughout their lifecycle by about 30% compared with 2015. There is great potential in the use of sustainable and responsibly extracted resources.

Certification by the ASI is the result of various workshops in which Audi and Hydro exchanged their expertise on effective measures for CO 2 reduction.

We want to offer our customers completely CO 2 ‑neutral mobility by 2050 at the latest. To do that, we need a sustainable supply chain. We therefore seek dialogue with our partners and, together with them, want to significantly reduce CO 2 emissions along the entire value chain. —Dr. Bernd Martens, Audi Board of Management Member for Procurement and IT

In late 2018, Audi started a CO 2 program in procurement and since then has already carried out more than 20 CO 2 workshops with aluminum suppliers.

Hydro is one of the first aluminum producers to offer sustainable sheet aluminum that is certified by the ASI.

ASI encompasses environmentally, socially and economically ethical criteria that apply along the entire value chain, from the extraction of the raw material bauxite to the processing, production and recycling of aluminum. For example, it is assessed whether a company uses the material in a resource-conserving manner, prepares holistic lifecycle analyses and considers the subsequent repair and recyclability of its products in the design phase.