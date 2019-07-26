Lightning Systems receives California ARB Executive Order for new electric Ford F-59 delivery van and food truck

Lightning Systems, a developer of zero emission drivetrains for commercial fleets, has received an Executive Order from the California Air Resources Board (CARB) for the Lightning Electric Ford F-59 platform, commonly used in food truck and delivery van applications.





The latest Lightning Electric powertrain for the Ford F-59 chassis is available for all F-59 variants, which range from 16,000 to 22,000-pound gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) configurations. The platform is offered in 80-mile and 110-mile range versions. The powertrain offers peak power of 180 kW (equivalent 241 horsepower), a torque rating of 1,071 N·m, (790 lb-ft), and a top speed of 65 mph (software limited).

The vehicle features a liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery system from a volume-ready world-class battery supplier. It accommodates a full charge in about 2 hours (80-mile range) or 2.5 hours (110-mile range) with Lightning’s DC fast charging option (using standard CCS-Combo charging).

The Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP) was formed by the California Air Resources Board (CARB) to respond to a key market challenge by making clean trucks and buses more affordable for fleets. By offering point-of-sale incentives for clean trucks and buses, HVIP provides a streamlined approach for providing helpful incentives to fleets without waiting to submit proposals or complicated paperwork. Fleets receive the voucher discount at the point of sale while HVIP-approved vendors and dealers process the required documentation. Eligible California customers can receive up to $100,000 in HVIP voucher amounts to go towards the price of the F-59.

The Lightning Electric also is available for the Ford F-59 as part of Ford’s eQVM (Advanced Fuel Qualified Vehicle Modifiers) program. Ford’s vehicle warranty covers the base chassis for vehicles with the Lightning drivetrain. Ford QVM participants perform installations and service. Lightning already has received orders for early production units and deliveries will begin by the end of this summer.