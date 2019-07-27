Honda e EV features five-screen, full-width digital dashboard

The new Honda e EV features intuitive and advanced connectivity in a contemporary passenger cabin. The Honda e’s full-width digital dashboard, comprised of five integrated high-resolution color screens, is designed for effortless usability of the onboard connected apps and services.









The Side Camera Mirror System screens are ergonomically placed at either end of the dashboard to ensure a natural feel and vision for the driver, while the Center Camera Mirror System display relays the image from a central rear-facing camera, further increasing the driver’s field of vision.

An 8.8-inch TFT meter instrument display in front of the driver presents key vehicle information including power and charge status, drive mode selected and safety feature details.

The largest area of the Honda e’s full-width digital dashboard is occupied by dual 12.3-inch LCD touchscreens. These are the primary infotainment displays, presenting a range of intelligent applications and services. The interface is intuitive and customizable.

The interface features a familiar smartphone-style usability, with swipe controls to browse recently used applications. Content can be swapped across the two screens, enabling the driver to utilize both screens with simplicity and ease. This function allows the passenger to swipe content such as navigation instructions into the driver’s eye line. And because the dual screen set-up allows two applications to be displayed side-by-side, the driver and front passenger can independently select and view separate apps. For example, the driver can follow navigation instructions, whilst the front passenger searches for a music playlist.

Honda Personal Assistant for AI-powered connectivity. Connected services and applications can also be accessed using voice commands via Honda Personal Assistant. The intuitive system is a smart artificial intelligence (AI) service that uses unique contextual understanding to create natural conversations and provide access to a range of online services.

The Honda Personal Assistant is activated by saying “OK Honda”, followed by the question or instruction. Machine learning enables the technology to develop a greater understanding of an individual’s voice over time, helping it to deliver more accurate responses.

The suite of in-built apps can be supplemented by smartphone mirroring, via Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. These systems enable users to view social media, music and other internet services on the dual touchscreens. When the vehicle is parked—including when charging—occupants can also watch video content and access the internet on their own mobile devices using the Honda e’s Wi-Fi hotspot.

Smartphone Honda application for remote access. Away from the car, Honda e owners can stay connected to their vehicle remotely through a smartphone application.

The service has been redeveloped for a greater focus on the user journey, with easy navigation to access charging functions, detailed vehicle status, climate control, security and location monitoring. Additional connectivity and EV-specific functions include battery charge control and range monitor, while charging station and navigation search results can be sent to the car from a mobile device.

The Honda e is also accessible using a digital key, allowing the car to be locked and unlocked via the app. Safety alerts can notify owners if the vehicle is moved outside of a set geofence zone.

Honda’s new compact electric vehicle is a key part of the brand’s latest commitment to feature electrified technology in 100% of its European sales by 2025. Presented in prototype form at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, the first Honda production battery electric vehicle for the European market will make its mass production debut later this year.

Honda has already received 36,000 expressions of interest.