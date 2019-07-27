Toyota plant in Poland to produce second hybrid transmission in 2021
Starting in 2021, Toyota Motor Manufacturing Poland (TMMP) plans to produce a second electronic continuously variable transmission (e-CVT) at its plant in Wałbrzych. With this €70-million investment, TMMP will also be producing one of the electric motors that is integral to Toyota’s hybrid electric powertrain system.
Together with earlier announcements, Toyota’s total investment in both its Polish manufacturing centres in Walbrzych and Jelcz-Laskowice will increase to approximately €1.2 billion.
Toyota Motor Europe (TME)’s hybrid vehicle sales continue to rise as a percentage of total sales in the European region, reaching 52% in H1 2019.
Our Polish plants are increasingly becoming a key manufacturing center for electrified powertrain components for low-emission hybrid electric powertrains in Europe. This announcement is a clear sign of appreciation for our plants’ achievements and a renewed vote of confidence for the future. We will continue to develop our members to work with modern, automated processes that come with the production of the main components of electric motors. Today marks an important step in the long term planning towards continued electrification of the Polish, and the overall European automotive industry.—Eiji Takeichi, President of TMMP
