Toyota plant in Poland to produce second hybrid transmission in 2021

Starting in 2021, Toyota Motor Manufacturing Poland (TMMP) plans to produce a second electronic continuously variable transmission (e-CVT) at its plant in Wałbrzych. With this €70-million investment, TMMP will also be producing one of the electric motors that is integral to Toyota’s hybrid electric powertrain system.

Together with earlier announcements, Toyota’s total investment in both its Polish manufacturing centres in Walbrzych and Jelcz-Laskowice will increase to approximately €1.2 billion.

Toyota Motor Europe (TME)’s hybrid vehicle sales continue to rise as a percentage of total sales in the European region, reaching 52% in H1 2019.