Thomas Built Buses electric school bus powered by Proterra receives full CARB and HVIP certifications, CEC funding eligibility

Thomas Built Buses Inc. has received full California Air Resources Board (CARB) and Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP) certifications for its Type C electric bus, the Saf-T-Liner C2 Jouley powered by Proterra electric vehicle technology. This certification officially qualifies Jouley for state vouchers.





Thomas Built Buses Inc. also announced eligibility for funding from the California Energy Commission (CEC) for the Saf-T-Liner C2 Jouley. Through this program, California school districts purchasing the Saf-T-Liner C2 Jouley electric school bus are eligible for reimbursement of disposed older school buses approved under California Energy Commission GFO-17-607 grant program.

BusWest, the local Thomas Built dealership in California, will assist customers wishing to purchase a Saf-T-Liner C2 Jouley with CEC funds. Part of the Velocity Vehicle Group, BusWest is known for its sales and support throughout the state of California. Through multiple locations in the state, BusWest is poised to offer support to customers prior to, during and following the purchase of an electric school bus.

In addition to the same vehicle quality, durability, performance, safety and comfort as the popular Saf-T-Liner C2, Jouley offers quiet operation and zero emissions. The Jouley has 220 kWh of total energy capacity and can charge in about three hours with the Proterra DC charging system. Operating range can be up to 120 miles depending on various operating conditions. To date, Thomas Built Buses is the only OEM to offer a DC fast-charging power option.

The Saf-T-Liner C2 Jouley electric school bus, powered by Proterra electric vehicle technology, will be assembled in High Point, North Carolina, in Thomas Built Buses’ zero-waste-to-landfill facility. Proterra’s battery systems are designed and manufactured in Burlingame, California. Electric school bus production for demonstration and innovation vehicles begins in 2019 and commercial production begins in 2020.