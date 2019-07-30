Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Georgia Tech team simulates risks of hacked connected vehicles; stalling 20% of cars could gridlock Manhattan
Ballard announces order from Solaris for 12 fuel cell modules to power Bolzano buses

DOE announces $50M for commercial truck, off-road vehicle, and gaseous fuels research

30 July 2019

The US Department of Energy announced $50 million for new and innovative research of technologies for trucks, off-road vehicles, and the fuels that power them.

Funded through the DOE’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE), these selections highlight the DOE’s priorities in gaseous fuels research, including natural gas, biopower, and hydrogen; heavy-duty freight electrification; hydrogen infrastructure and fuel cell technologies for heavy-duty applications; and energy efficient off-road vehicles.

Economic growth requires the movement of goods. Trucks carry more than 70% of the nation’s freight on both a tonnage and value basis—at some point on their way from manufacturer to consumer, virtually all goods travel by truck. The movement of goods requires energy, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks (Class 3-8) consume 25% of annual vehicle fuel use, despite comprising only 4% of the total number of US on-road vehicles.

Off-road vehicles account for 8% of the total energy consumed in the US transportation sector and are used in key domestic industries, including construction, agriculture, and mining.

Energy use by trucks is also growing. US Energy Information Administration projections indicate that the freight truck sector’s annual vehicle miles traveled will increase by 54% by 2050.

Full list of selections:

Doe50.001

Posted on 30 July 2019 in Fuel Cells, Heavy-duty, Hydrogen, Hydrogen Storage, Natural Gas, Off-road | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)