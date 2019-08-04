PA Governor Wolf announces $8.5M from Volkswagen Settlement to reduce transportation pollution

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced that 34 cleaner energy transportation projects will receive $8,489,844 in Driving PA Forward grants and rebates. Funded by Pennsylvania’s share of the settlement with Volkswagen Group of America, the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP)is committing funding for a range of clean energy transportation projects on our roads, at schools, and at marine ports and airports.

By replacing older, polluting engines with new technologies, the projects over their lifetimes are expected to prevent emission of 503 tons of nitrogen oxides (NO x ), 130 tons of carbon monoxide, 238 tons of carbon dioxide, 59 tons of hydrocarbons, 30 tons of fine particulate matter, and a half-ton of coarse particulate matter.

Driving PA Forward launched in 2018 with the goal of permanently reducing NO x emissions in Pennsylvania by 27,700 tons by supporting clean transportation projects with funding from the commonwealth’s $118.5 million settlement with Volkswagen. Six projects received $580,000 in the first set of awards, announced last year. In this second set of awards, the following recipients will receive grants and rebates:

Statewide

SYSCO Leasing LLC: A $432,320 grant to replace 24 diesel Class 8 trucks with new diesel trucks used in food and food-related products distribution.

Multi-county

Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission: A $2,093,042 grant for a joint project with the City of Philadelphia to replace five diesel trash trucks with five compressed natural gas (CNG) trash trucks and Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority to replace five older diesel service vehicles with new ones to operate in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia Counties.

Advanced Disposal Services: A $778,035 grant to replace 13 older diesel trash trucks with one new CNG truck and 12 new diesel trucks in State College (Centre County), Shippenville (Clarion County), Pittsfield (Warren County), Somerset (Somerset County), and Norristown (Montgomery County).

First Student: A $363,537 grant to replace 18 older diesel school buses with 18 new diesel school buses in Plymouth Meeting and Colmar (Montgomery County), Middletown (Dauphin County), and Allentown (Lehigh County).

Allegheny County

Port Authority of Allegheny County: A $1,104,000 grant to replace two diesel transit buses with two new battery electric buses and install two charging stations. The buses will operate on the 88 Penn route, linking downtown with East End neighborhoods.

City of Pittsburgh: A $245,650 grant to install two direct current (DC) fast chargers and four Level 2 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in a parking lot at 6117 Kirkwood Street that’s owned and operated by the City and the Pittsburgh Parking Authority.

Giant Eagle, Inc.: A $240,000 grant to purchase and install two DC fast chargers at the Giant Eagle at 4010 Monroeville Boulevard, Monroeville, and a $240,000 grant to purchase and install two DC fast chargers at the Giant Eagle at 100 Settlers Ridge Center Drive, Pittsburgh.

Executive Office Associates: An $8,000 rebate to purchase and install two Level 2 EV chargers.

Beaver County

Valley Waste Service, Inc.: A $217,340 grant to replace four older diesel trash trucks with four new CNG trash trucks at its facility in Beaver Falls.

Bedford County

Garry L. Pepple (Pepple Busing): A $91,955 rebate to replace two diesel school buses with two new propane school buses for use in Everett Area School District.

Bucks County

Chargepoint, Inc.: A $254,191 grant to purchase, install, and maintain two DC fast chargers at a Burger King at 4100 New Falls Road, Bristol.

Butler County

Seneca Landfill, Inc.: A $694,283 grant to replace two older diesel trash compactor vehicles and one older diesel bulldozer with two new diesel trash compactor vehicles and a new diesel bulldozer at its facility in Evans City.

Vogel Disposal Service: A $217,340 grant to replace four older diesel trash trucks with four new CNG trash trucks at its facility in Mars.

Cambria County

McIlwain Charters, Inc.: A $32,500 rebate to replace an older diesel commercial shuttle bus with a new diesel commercial shuttle bus.

Centre County

College Township: A $3,739 rebate to purchase and install two Level 2 EV chargers at the municipal building.

Cumberland County

Kauffman Bus Service, Inc.: An $80,000 rebate to replace two older diesel school buses with two new diesel school buses for use in Cumberland Valley School District and Northern York County School District.

Autobahn Indoor Speedway Harrisburg LLC: A $4,309 rebate to purchase and install two Level 2 EV chargers.

Dauphin County

City of Harrisburg: A $352,500 grant to purchase two new diesel bulk collection trucks to replace two older similar diesel trucks for services including large item pick-up, clean-up of blight and illegal dumping, removal of downed trees, and transfer of tree and yard waste to a local compost facility.

Camp Hebron, Inc.: A $16,400 rebate to purchase and install two Level 2 EV chargers.

Lackawanna and Fulton Counties

Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources: A $20,000 rebate to purchase and install two Level 2 EV chargers at Lackawanna State Park and two Level 2 EV chargers at Cowans Gap State Park.

Lancaster County

Sam’s Auto: A $9,967 rebate to purchase and install two Level 2 EV chargers.

Lehigh County

Allentown Parking Authority: An $89,754 rebate to purchase and install 10 Level 2 EV chargers at parking garages (two at each of the five locations) in Allentown.

Luzerne County

Charles Esposito (Yatesville Bus Company): A $40,000 rebate to replace an older diesel school bus with a new diesel school bus for use in Pittston Area School District.

Luzerne and Lycoming Counties

STA of Pennsylvania: A $185,832 grant to replace 10 older diesel school buses with 10 new diesel school buses for use in Wilkes-Barre and Williamsport.

Mercer County

Tri-County Industries, Inc.: A $213,582 grant to replace six older diesel trash trucks with six new CNG trash trucks at its facility in Grove City.

Mifflin County

Happy Holiday LLC: A $6,744 rebate to purchase and install four Level 2 EV chargers at the Holiday Inn Express and Suites Reedsville.

Montgomery County

Whitemarsh Township: A $28,000 rebate to purchase and install two Level 2 EV chargers at the municipal building, two Level 2 EV chargers at Miles Park, and two Level 2 EV chargers at the Department of Public Works building (six total).

Penn Mutual Life Insurance: An $8,000 rebate to purchase and install two Level 2 EV chargers.

Perry County

Shutt Buses LLC: An $80,000 rebate to replace two older diesel school buses with two new diesel school buses for use in the Newport School District.

Philadelphia County

ChargePoint, Inc.: A $264,475 grant to purchase, install, and maintain two DC fast chargers and two Level 2 EV chargers at a retail center at 4000 Monument Road, Philadelphia.

Murano Condominium Association: A $16,000 rebate to purchase and install four Level 2 EV chargers.

10 Rittenhouse Square Condominium Association: A $16,000 rebate to purchase and install two Level 2 EV chargers.

Wayne County

Joseph Ewain (Joe Ewain Busing): A $40,000 rebate to replace one older diesel school bus with a new diesel school bus for use in Forest City Regional School District.

The two newest Driving PA Forward programs opened this summer and are available for businesses, non-profits, and government agencies in Pennsylvania. In total, $6 million is available through the new programs for the purchase and installation of ocean-going vessel shore power systems and for repowering or replacing older diesel large forklifts and various cargo handling equipment with electric upgrades. Application deadlines are in October and November.

Funding remains available in three programs that opened last year: $2.4 million for Class 8 trucks and transit buses, $1 million for Level 2 EV charging, and $1.5 million for DC fast charging and hydrogen fueling. Application deadlines are in September and October.

Funding programs for clean diesel engines and class 4-7 trucks, port drayage trucks, school buses, and shuttle buses are closed but expected to reopen in early 2020. A new grant program for marine and rail freight movers is anticipated to open this fall.