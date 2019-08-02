Canada ZEV sales up 30% in 1H 2019 after launch of federal incentive program

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
02 August 2019

Sales of all zero-emission vehicles in Canada for the first six months of 2019 are up 30% compared with last year. Zero-emission vehicles represented roughly 3% of all new, light-duty vehicles sold in the first half of 2019, compared to roughly 2% during the same period in 2018.

Since 1 May 2019, Canadians who purchase or lease an eligible battery electric, hydrogen fuel cell, or longer range plug-in hybrid vehicle, will receive an incentive of $5,000. Canadians who purchase or lease a shorter-range plug-in hybrid vehicle will receive an incentive of $2,500.

To support the transition to a low-carbon transportation system, the Government of Canada has set sales targets for new zero-emission vehicles in Canada. The government has several measures in place to help meet these targets, including the Incentives for Zero-Emission Vehicles program, which provides incentives for people and businesses to purchase or lease zero-emission vehicles.

Sales targets for new zero-emission vehicles in Canada: 10% of new light-duty vehicle sales by to zero-emission vehicles by 2025, 30% by 2030, and 100% by 2040.

More than 14,000 purchases or leases have been made to date through the Incentives for Zero-Emission Vehicles program, which launched three months ago.

Canada is committed to working with like-minded jurisdictions and is now a member of the International Zero-Emission Vehicle Alliance, an international group of governments joining forces to accelerate the adoption of zero-emission vehicles. This follows the June 2019 agreement between Canada and California on advancing clean vehicles and fuels, which includes working together to analyze measures to help achieve zero-emission vehicle sales targets.

Posted on 02 August 2019 in Canada, Electric (Battery), Policy, Sales | | Comments (1)

Comments

HarveyD

Good early results and valuable objectives to accelerated transition from ICEVs to BEVs/FCEVs.

Many Provinces add another subsidy (up to $8K depending on battery size). Unfortunately, the new Ontario and Alberta governments will stop subsidies for electrified vehicles in favor of ICEVs and the Oil and Gas industries.

It is a strange country?

Posted by: HarveyD | 02 August 2019 at 07:58 AM

