CDTA orders 4 New Flyer electric buses for New York’s for Capital Region

New Flyer of America Inc. announced a new contract from the Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA) for four forty-foot, battery-electric Xcelsior CHARGE heavy-duty transit buses. New Flyer Infrastructure Solutions was also selected to provide and commission four Siemens direct current depot chargers that conform to Society of Automotive Engineer (SAE) J1772 Combined Charging System Type 1 standards. CDTA is proud to be the first transit agency in upstate New York to implement battery-electric bus technology. The purchase of New Flyer’s Xcelsior CHARGE buses will help to further reduce CDTA’s environmental impact, and we look forward to integrating and testing the new technology as we pursue zero-emission transit in our communities.—Carm Basile, Chief Executive Officer, CDTA

CDTA provides multimodal transport in the Capital District of New York (including the counties of Albany, Rensselaer, Saratoga, and Schenectady), and delivers more than 16 million passenger trips per year for a community of almost 800,000 people. In 2017, the American Public Transportation Association awarded CDTA Mid-Sized Transit System of the Year.

New Flyer has more than 50 years of experience in manufacturing zero-emission buses (ZEBs), with more electric buses on the road in the US than any other manufacturer. In 2018, New Flyer became the first bus manufacturer to sign on to the Shared Mobility Principles for Livable Cities, joined the Charging Interface Initiative (CharIN) to support industry charging standards for all electric vehicles, became the first licensee outside the Volvo Group to join OppCharge in North America, signed CALSTART’s Global Commercial Drive to Zero, and signed the Transportation Electrification Accord focused on driving an equitable and prosperous future for electrified transportation.