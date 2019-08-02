USDOT announces $84.9M through Lo-No program to expand advanced bus technologies
02 August 2019
The US Department of Transportation’s (USDOT) Federal Transit Administration (FTA) announced $84.9 million in grant selections through the Low- or No-Emission (Low-No) Grant program, which funds the deployment of transit buses and infrastructure that use advanced propulsion technologies. Thirty-eight projects in 38 states will each receive funding through the program.
Eligible projects include the purchase or lease of buses powered by modern, efficient technologies. These include hydrogen fuel cells, battery electric engines, and related infrastructure investments such as charging stations.
|Fiscal Year 2019 Low or No-Emission (Low-No) Bus Program Projects
|State
|Project Sponsor
|Project Description
|Funding Amount
|AK
|City and Borough of Juneau (Capital Transit)
|The City and Borough of Juneau will receive funds to purchase new electric buses to replace aging diesel buses, associated charging infrastructure, and a back up generator.
|$2,600,000
|AL
|Alabama A&M University
|Alabama A&M University will receive funds to replace diesel buses that have reached the end of useful life with zero-emission electric buses, including all related electrical charging station infrastructure.
|$1,700,000
|AZ
|City of Tucson
|The City of Tucson will receive funds to purchase electric buses with dedicated charging stations and provide maintenance and first responder training for the new technology.
|$2,600,000
|CA
|Southern California Association of Governments
|The Anaheim Transportation Network will receive funds to purchase advanced battery-electric buses.
|$2,000,000
|CO
|Regional Transportation District
|The Denver Regional Transit District will receive funds for electric vehicles, charging stations, and infrastructure upgrades.
|$2,600,000
|DC
|District Department of Transportation
|The District Department of Transportation will receive funds to purchase battery electric buses, which will replace diesel vehicles that are reaching the end of their useful life.
|$2,600,000
|DE
|Delaware Transit Corporation
|The Delaware Transit Corporation will receive funds to purchase of battery electric buses with supporting equipment and infrastructure to replace diesel buses that have exceeded their useful life.
|$2,600,000
|FL
|Central Florida Regional Transportation Authority (LYNX)
|LYNX will receive funds for battery electric buses for the Downtown Orlando Circulator.
|$1,961,233
|GA
|Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority
|The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority will receive funds to purchase battery electric buses, plug-in chargers, and one on-route/opportunity charger to replace diesel buses that have far exceeded their useful lives.
|$2,600,000
|IA
|Ames Transit Agency (CyRide)
|CyRide will receive funds for a deployment of battery electric buses to replace diesel buses that have exceeded their useful life, as well as battery chargers/dispensers and facility modifications to support this technology.
|$1,660,180
|ID
|Valley Regional Transit
|Valley Regional Transit will receive funds to purchase battery-electric buses and charging stations as well as training of personnel.
|$3,000,000
|IL
|Greater Peoria Mass Transit District
|The Greater Peoria Mass Transit District will receive funds to purchase electric vehicles to replace vehicles at the end of their useful life.
|$2,320,000
|IN
|Bloomington Public Transportation Corporation
|The Bloomington Public Transportation Corporation will receive funds to purchase one battery electric bus along with an electric charging station and workforce training.
|$284,759
|KS
|Topeka Metropolitan Transit Authority
|Topeka Metro will receive funds to purchase battery electric buses and chargers to replace diesel buses that will exceed useful life.
|$1,737,825
|KY
|Transit Authority of the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government (Lextran)
|Lextran will receive funds toward the design and construction of a covered storage area and the incremental cost of additional zero emission vehicles.
|$2,200,000
|LA
|Capital Area Transit System
|The Capital Area Transit System will receive funds to purchase electric buses for Bus Rapid Transit fleet expansion and agency transition to electric vehicles.
|$2,500,000
|MA
|Massachusetts Department of Transportation
|The Massachusetts Department of Transportation will receive funds to purchase electric buses and install charging infrastructure.
|$2,200,000
|MD
|Prince George's County
|Prince George's County will receive funds to purchase electric buses and chargers.
|$2,200,000
|MI
|Suburban Mobility Authority for Regional Transportation
|SMART and the Detroit Department of Transportation will receive funds to purchase electric buses and charging units.
|$2,600,000
|MN
|Metro Transit
|Metro Transit will receive funds for the design and construction of indoor overhead quick chargers as well as a solar power supply and a battery storage system.
|$2,500,000
|MO
|City Utilities of Springfield, Missouri
|City Utilities will receive funds to purchase of battery electric buses to replace diesel buses that will have exceeded useful life, as well as charging stations and workforce development.
|$1,496,329
|MS
|Coast Transit Authority
|Coast Transit will receive funds to purchase electric vehicles and support job training.
|$744,000
|NC
|City of Raleigh (GoRaleigh)
|GoRaleigh will receive funds to purchase electric buses and chargers.
|$1,650,000
|NE
|City of Lincoln (StarTran)
|StarTran will receive funds to purchase electric buses with charging stations, a transformer, and to provide staff training.
|$2,647,671
|NM
|City of Albuquerque
|The City of Albuquerque will receive funds to purchase battery electric buses to replace buses that have exceeded their useful life, along with depot chargers and installation.
|$2,786,875
|NV
|Tahoe Transportation District
|The Tahoe Transportation District will receive funds for the purchase and installation of vehicles, charging infrastructure, and maintenance facility upgrades.
|$2,125,000
|NY
|Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority
|The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority will receive funds to upgrade its Cold Spring Bus Maintenance Facility with the infrastructure needed to charge zero-emission battery-powered electric buses as they begin to be introduced into the Metro Bus fleet.
|$2,500,000
|OH
|Central Ohio Transit Authority
|The Central Ohio Transit Authority will receive funds to purchase electric vehicles and infrastructure to replace buses at the end of their useful life.
|$2,600,000
|OK
|Metropolitan Tulsa Transit Authority
|The Metropolitan Tulsa Transit Authority will receive funds to purchase electric buses and charging infrastructure.
|$2,991,000
|OR
|Tri-County Metropolitan Transportation District of Oregon
|TriMet will receive funds to purchase zero-emission battery electric buses in lieu of purchasing replacement diesel buses.
|$2,088,579
|PA
|Port Authority of Allegheny County
|The Port Authority of Allegheny County will receive funds to purchase battery electric buses as well as pay for associated tools and training of maintenance staff and drivers.
|$1,912,000
|SC
|City of Rock Hill
|The City of Rock Hill will receive funds to purchase electric buses and associated infrastructure.
|$2,245,935
|TN
|Chattanooga Area Regional Transportation Authority
|The Chattanooga Area Regional Transportation Authority will receive funds for all-electric transit coaches for use in fixed-route service to replace an equivalent number of vehicles that have exceeded their useful lives.
|$2,200,000
|TX
|Capital Metropolitan Transportation Authority
|Capital Metro will receive funds for battery electric buses to expand their electric bus fleet and evaluate the performance and interoperability of various technology providers and platforms.
|$2,600,000
|UT
|City of St George (SunTran)
|SunTran will receive funds to purchase buses and chargers on the St George to Springdale route, including overnight chargers and on-route chargers at each terminus.
|$3,000,000
|VT
|Vermont Agency of Transportation (VTrans)
|VTrans will receive funds to purchase all-electric buses, associated charging equipment, and facility upgrades to support electric charging equipment for Advance Transit.
|$3,000,000
|WA
|King County Metro Transit
|King County Metro will receive funds to purchase electric vehicles to replaces buses at the end of their useful life.
|$2,200,000
|WI
|Milwaukee County
|Milwaukee County will receive funds to purchase battery-electric buses to replace diesel buses purchased near the end of their useful life.
|$1,700,000
Excellent program to help the introduction of electrified buses in many places/cities in USA.
Will this program be expanded and multiplied by 500+ X in the near future?
Posted by: HarveyD | 02 August 2019 at 08:02 AM