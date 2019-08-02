USDOT announces $84.9M through Lo-No program to expand advanced bus technologies

AK City and Borough of Juneau (Capital Transit) The City and Borough of Juneau will receive funds to purchase new electric buses to replace aging diesel buses, associated charging infrastructure, and a back up generator. $2,600,000

AL Alabama A&M University Alabama A&M University will receive funds to replace diesel buses that have reached the end of useful life with zero-emission electric buses, including all related electrical charging station infrastructure. $1,700,000

AZ City of Tucson The City of Tucson will receive funds to purchase electric buses with dedicated charging stations and provide maintenance and first responder training for the new technology. $2,600,000

CA Southern California Association of Governments The Anaheim Transportation Network will receive funds to purchase advanced battery-electric buses. $2,000,000

CO Regional Transportation District The Denver Regional Transit District will receive funds for electric vehicles, charging stations, and infrastructure upgrades. $2,600,000

DC District Department of Transportation The District Department of Transportation will receive funds to purchase battery electric buses, which will replace diesel vehicles that are reaching the end of their useful life. $2,600,000

DE Delaware Transit Corporation The Delaware Transit Corporation will receive funds to purchase of battery electric buses with supporting equipment and infrastructure to replace diesel buses that have exceeded their useful life. $2,600,000

FL Central Florida Regional Transportation Authority (LYNX) LYNX will receive funds for battery electric buses for the Downtown Orlando Circulator. $1,961,233

GA Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority will receive funds to purchase battery electric buses, plug-in chargers, and one on-route/opportunity charger to replace diesel buses that have far exceeded their useful lives. $2,600,000

IA Ames Transit Agency (CyRide) CyRide will receive funds for a deployment of battery electric buses to replace diesel buses that have exceeded their useful life, as well as battery chargers/dispensers and facility modifications to support this technology. $1,660,180

ID Valley Regional Transit Valley Regional Transit will receive funds to purchase battery-electric buses and charging stations as well as training of personnel. $3,000,000

IL Greater Peoria Mass Transit District The Greater Peoria Mass Transit District will receive funds to purchase electric vehicles to replace vehicles at the end of their useful life. $2,320,000

IN Bloomington Public Transportation Corporation The Bloomington Public Transportation Corporation will receive funds to purchase one battery electric bus along with an electric charging station and workforce training. $284,759

KS Topeka Metropolitan Transit Authority Topeka Metro will receive funds to purchase battery electric buses and chargers to replace diesel buses that will exceed useful life. $1,737,825

KY Transit Authority of the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government (Lextran) Lextran will receive funds toward the design and construction of a covered storage area and the incremental cost of additional zero emission vehicles. $2,200,000

LA Capital Area Transit System The Capital Area Transit System will receive funds to purchase electric buses for Bus Rapid Transit fleet expansion and agency transition to electric vehicles. $2,500,000

MA Massachusetts Department of Transportation The Massachusetts Department of Transportation will receive funds to purchase electric buses and install charging infrastructure. $2,200,000

MD Prince George's County Prince George's County will receive funds to purchase electric buses and chargers. $2,200,000

MI Suburban Mobility Authority for Regional Transportation SMART and the Detroit Department of Transportation will receive funds to purchase electric buses and charging units. $2,600,000

MN Metro Transit Metro Transit will receive funds for the design and construction of indoor overhead quick chargers as well as a solar power supply and a battery storage system. $2,500,000

MO City Utilities of Springfield, Missouri City Utilities will receive funds to purchase of battery electric buses to replace diesel buses that will have exceeded useful life, as well as charging stations and workforce development. $1,496,329

MS Coast Transit Authority Coast Transit will receive funds to purchase electric vehicles and support job training. $744,000

NC City of Raleigh (GoRaleigh) GoRaleigh will receive funds to purchase electric buses and chargers. $1,650,000

NE City of Lincoln (StarTran) StarTran will receive funds to purchase electric buses with charging stations, a transformer, and to provide staff training. $2,647,671

NM City of Albuquerque The City of Albuquerque will receive funds to purchase battery electric buses to replace buses that have exceeded their useful life, along with depot chargers and installation. $2,786,875

NV Tahoe Transportation District The Tahoe Transportation District will receive funds for the purchase and installation of vehicles, charging infrastructure, and maintenance facility upgrades. $2,125,000

NY Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority will receive funds to upgrade its Cold Spring Bus Maintenance Facility with the infrastructure needed to charge zero-emission battery-powered electric buses as they begin to be introduced into the Metro Bus fleet. $2,500,000

OH Central Ohio Transit Authority The Central Ohio Transit Authority will receive funds to purchase electric vehicles and infrastructure to replace buses at the end of their useful life. $2,600,000

OK Metropolitan Tulsa Transit Authority The Metropolitan Tulsa Transit Authority will receive funds to purchase electric buses and charging infrastructure. $2,991,000

OR Tri-County Metropolitan Transportation District of Oregon TriMet will receive funds to purchase zero-emission battery electric buses in lieu of purchasing replacement diesel buses. $2,088,579

PA Port Authority of Allegheny County The Port Authority of Allegheny County will receive funds to purchase battery electric buses as well as pay for associated tools and training of maintenance staff and drivers. $1,912,000

SC City of Rock Hill The City of Rock Hill will receive funds to purchase electric buses and associated infrastructure. $2,245,935

TN Chattanooga Area Regional Transportation Authority The Chattanooga Area Regional Transportation Authority will receive funds for all-electric transit coaches for use in fixed-route service to replace an equivalent number of vehicles that have exceeded their useful lives. $2,200,000

TX Capital Metropolitan Transportation Authority Capital Metro will receive funds for battery electric buses to expand their electric bus fleet and evaluate the performance and interoperability of various technology providers and platforms. $2,600,000

UT City of St George (SunTran) SunTran will receive funds to purchase buses and chargers on the St George to Springdale route, including overnight chargers and on-route chargers at each terminus. $3,000,000

VT Vermont Agency of Transportation (VTrans) VTrans will receive funds to purchase all-electric buses, associated charging equipment, and facility upgrades to support electric charging equipment for Advance Transit. $3,000,000

WA King County Metro Transit King County Metro will receive funds to purchase electric vehicles to replaces buses at the end of their useful life. $2,200,000