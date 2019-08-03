New BMW 530e PHEV offers more range, optional intelligent all-wheel drive

BMW is increasing the efficiency and variety of its electrified models for the upper mid-range segment. The latest battery cell technology contributes to increasing the electric range of the BMW 530e Sedan plug-in hybrid model to between 61 and 66 kilometers.





In addition, the latest-generation BMW eDrive technology has reduced the combined fuel consumption and CO 2 emissions levels by more than 20% from 1.8 to 1.6 liters per 100 kilometers (147 mpg US) as well as by 41 to 36 grams per kilometer*. The combined power consumption of the BMW 530e Sedan is now 14.5 to 13.6 kWh per 100 kilometers.

Parallel to the market launch of the BMW 530e Sedan, the BMW 530e xDrive Sedan is also available immediately (fuel consumption combined: 2.2 – 2.0 l/100 km (118 mpg US); combined power consumption: 15.4 – 15.0 kWh/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 49 – 46 g/km), which combines the advanced plug-in hybrid system with intelligent all-wheel drive. The electric range of the BMW 530e xDrive Sedan is 55 to 58 kilometers.

The new lithium-ion high-voltage battery of the BMW 530e Sedan and BMW 530e xDrive Sedan has a gross energy content increased from 9.2 to 12.0 kWh with no increase in physical size. Due to this increased capacity, the main share of day-to-day driving can be conducted electrically thereby reducing local emissions to zero. The high-voltage battery is housed space-savingly under the rear seat so that luggage compartment volume compared to the conventionally driven versions of the BMW 5 Series Sedan is limited only to a minimal degree. The storage volume in the BMW 530e Sedan and the BMW 530e xDrive Sedan is 410 liters.

The plug-in hybrid system of both models consists of a 2.0 liter 4-cylinder gasoline engine with BMW TwinPower Turbo Technology generating an output of 135 kW/184 hp as well as an 83 kW/113 hp electric motor, which is integrated into the 8-speed Steptronic transmission. Together they develop a system output of 185 kW/252 hp along with a maximum system torque of 420 N·m.

The BMW 530e Sedan accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.1 seconds. The BMW 530e xDrive Sedan completes the standard sprint in 6.2 seconds. The top speed of both models is 235 km/h (146 mph).

Intelligent energy management enables optimally efficient operation of the hybrid system. In order to further improve efficiency and driving pleasure, navigation data are also used for determining the ideal operation mode pro-actively. The driver can also influence the drive mode with the eDrive button.

In the AUTO eDRIVE standard setting, purely electric driving is possible up to a speed of 110 km/h. After switching to the MAX eDRIVE mode, the BMW 530e Sedan and the BMW 530e xDrive Sedan can travel at speeds of up to 140 km/h (87 mph) with zero local emissions. An acoustic pedestrian protection function is part of the hybrid-specific standard equipment. When driving electrically with speeds of up to 30 km/h (19 mph), an unmistakeable sound, designed specifically for electrified BMW models, is generated to alert other road users without impairing the acoustic comfort of the vehicle occupants.

The BMW 530e Sedan and the BMW 530e xDrive feature an auxiliary air conditioning system. The interior can be pre-conditioned remotely via BMW Connected using a smartphone. In addition, almost the entire range of 5 Series Sedan optional equipment is available for both plug-in hybrid models. The offer ranges from Adaptive Suspension and light alloy wheels in the sizes 17 to 20 inches to especially stylish and high-quality optional equipment by BMW Individual and the driver assistance systems Driving Assistant Plus and Parking Assistant Plus.

BMW Live Cockpit ConnectedDrive with its fully digital display design is also available as special equipment. It includes a high-resolution instrument cluster with diagonal screen dimensions of 12.3 inches behind the steering wheel and a 10.25 inch control display. The scope of customisable displays in the BMW 530e Sedan and BMW 530e xDrive Sedan further include hybrid-specific depictions, which show electric range, charging status, the location of public charging stations as well as other information.

The BMW Group conducted a full-cycle CO 2 certification for the new BMW 530e Sedan—from raw material procurement, the supply chain, production and the use phase, all the way to recycling.