Porsche launches carbon offsetting program for US drivers

05 August 2019

Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) has launched Porsche Impact, an online tool that links individual CO2 emissions to specific climate projects.

The program is available to US customers after PCNA earlier this year enrolled its own Porsche Experience Center cars and its Porsche Passport subscription fleet. Impact has been available to customers in Germany, the UK, and Poland since late 2018.

Porsche Impact is a web-based emissions calculator that allows Porsche owners to assess and compensate for CO2 emissions, based on mileage and average fuel consumption. Customers can then follow a quick link to make financial contributions to environmental projects designed to offset their individual carbon footprint.

Users can choose from four different internationally certified projects to support. The available programs are focused on forest protection in the US, hydropower in Vietnam, solar energy in Mexico, and habitat preservation in Zimbabwe.

As an example of cost, driving a 2019 Cayenne S for 10,000 miles a year would generate an offsetting contribution between approximately $67 and $152 annually, depending on which project the customer chooses to support.

The Porsche Impact offset programs are managed by South Pole, a Swiss-based provider of carbon offsetting projects and sustainability financing that has been active internationally for more than a decade.

Posted on 05 August 2019 in Behavior, Climate Change, Emissions

