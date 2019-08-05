Study finds propane school buses significantly decrease NOx emissions compared to diesel

According to a study commissioned by the Washington, DC-based Propane Education & Research Council (PERC), NO x emissions measured from propane autogas school buses were substantially lower than those measured from diesel school buses. The study was conducted in 2018 by West Virginia University’s Center of Alternatives Fuels, Engines, and Emissions (CAFEE).

NO x emissions remain a significant challenge to air quality in the US, and are a predominant non-attainment concern for many areas, especially in California.

West Virginia University’s Center for Alternative Fuels Engines and Emissions (CAFEE) completed two types of tests at different times of the year during 2018 on four Blue Bird school buses. Test routes included both city and highway roads, and a stop-and-go route similar to standard school bus operation.

Researchers installed a portable emissions measurement system to measure exhaust emissions on each vehicle and performed test runs on each bus with both cold and hot starts, for a total of 36 test routes.

The study’s results demonstrated that distance-specific NO x emissions measured from the diesel bus were significantly higher than those measured from the propane bus for tests conducted in early 2018. Specifically:

For the city route, which included city and highway roads, NO x emissions were 15 to 19 times higher for the diesel school bus.

For the stop-and-go route, NO x emissions were 34 times higher for the diesel school bus. NO x was reduced by 96% and carbon dioxide by 13% with a propane bus.

Subsequent testing performed in late 2018 with newer model year and lower mileage propane and diesel buses validated the previous testing results.

In real-world applications, particularly those with significant low speed or low load operation, propane vehicles can provide dramatically lower NO x emissions, compared to similar diesel vehicles. These findings are significant due to the fact that NO x and ozone are major non-attainment concerns for many areas across the nation. —Ross Ryskamp, Ph.D., associate director for testing and development at CAFEE

Ryskamp also said the findings from the in-use tests of high NOx emissions for medium- and heavy-duty diesel vehicles are supported by other studies in literature.