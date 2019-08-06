Audi combines e-scooter with skateboard

Audi has developed a new e-scooter concept to respond to the urban trend towards multi-modal mobility. The Audi e-tron Scooter, combining the advantages of the electric scooter and the skateboard, is designed for sporty riders.





To be transported by car, bus or train, the twelve-kilogram (26-pound) e-scooter can be folded up and stored in the back of the car, or if preferred, pulled like a trolley. The rider has one hand free, and so is able to look around and give hand signals. Production and sales are planned for late 2020.

Although riders keep one hand on the handlebar, they control the scooter like a skateboard with their feet by shifting their weight. The movable axles with four wheels allow unusually tight curves.

With the Audi e-tron Scooter, we appeal to customers who are on the move in cities, sustainably and multi-modally—and for whom style and functionality are important. Of course the e-tron Scooter also moves straight ahead. But the feeling of flow only comes when you start carving on asphalt—and that is surprisingly easy with our new concept. —Thorsten Schrader, project manager for micro-mobility at Audi

The steering handle gives stability, holds the battery and the electronics, and carries a display showing the battery status. Riders accelerate and brake by means of a twist grip.





The range of 20 kilometers (12.5 miles) is achieved through recuperation when the e-scooter brakes, i.e. it recovers kinetic energy. The hydraulic foot brake provides additional safety.

At the end of 2020, private customers will be able to buy the Audi e-tron Scooter for about €2,000. Its use in fleets for specific user groups, for example residents of modern urban quarters, is also a possibility.

A further option would be to offer the e-scooter as an extra to customers who buy Audi e-tron models. The e-scooter could be charged in the car trunk through a dedicated socket. Users can conveniently cover the last yards, for example from a parking space or charging point to their destination, at a speed of up to 20 kmh (12.5 mph).

The Audi e-tron Scooter is fitted with the legally required LED lights: a headlight, daytime running light, rear light and brake light. A Bluetooth interface permits individual adjustments to the ride characteristics and provides protection against theft. Furthermore, the designers work on decks either in wood or carbon and designs in gray and black.