US MY2018 electric-drive vehicle models were available in nine different size classes

Fifty-six models of electric-drive vehicles were available in model year (MY) 2018 in the US. One quarter of the models were midsize cars, followed by large cars at 16% and compact cars at 14%.

Together, small sport utility vehicles (SUV), standard SUVs and minivans accounted for another quarter. Electric-drive vehicles include battery-electric, plug-in-hybrid electric, and fuel-cell vehicles.





Source: DOE.