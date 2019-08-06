Proterra launches Proterra Powered vehicle electrification solutions to enable OEMS to build high-performance EVs for commercial fleets

Electric bus manufacturer Proterra launched Proterra Powered vehicle electrification solutions, leveraging Proterra’s electric vehicle technology and expertise to help commercial vehicle manufacturers electrify their heavy-duty vehicles.

Proterra has developed high-performance battery systems, electric drivetrain technology, and standardized, heavy-duty charging systems for commercial vehicle applications. Proterra technology and equipment helped the Proterra Catalyst transit bus break the world record for longest distance traveled by an electric vehicle and is proven on the road today with more than eight million service miles driven by transit buses.

Commercial urban fleets are the best use case for EV technology and we are at the beginning of an electrification revolution for heavy-duty vehicles due to declining battery costs, improved electric powertrain technology, lowered maintenance, and the immense public health benefits EVs bring to our communities. As more OEMs adopt EV technology for their vehicles, Proterra is uniquely positioned to be the best electrification partner because of our years of experience testing and evolving our battery system, drivetrains and charging systems through the deployment of our Proterra Catalyst transit vehicles, with vehicles on the road all across North America. —Proterra CEO Ryan Popple

Proterra is already partnering with OEMs including Daimler, Van Hool, and Alexander Dennis to introduce battery-electric vehicles powered by Proterra electric vehicle technology.

Proterra and Thomas Built Buses, a leading manufacturer of school buses in North America and subsidiary of Daimler, have unveiled a new high-performance electric school bus, the Saf-T-Liner C2 Jouley. Van Hool selected Proterra for its first all-electric motor coach in the North American market.

In addition to providing vehicle electrification hardware, Proterra works with partners every step of the way to ensure a successful EV program. From initial design consulting, engineering services and integration, to service support, training, and charging infrastructure implementation, Proterra offers comprehensive solutions for vehicle electrification. By partnering with Proterra, OEMs can leverage years of experience in electric vehicle engineering and proven operational performance to create the next leading electric vehicles on the road.

Proterra manufactures high-performance battery systems that have industry-leading energy density for maximum range, a flexible design to fit within a wide variety of vehicles, and a ruggedized commercial grade housing to withstand harsh environments.

Designed from the cell level up for commercial usage, Proterra battery systems’ modular designs enable customizable battery pack dimensions that can easily be configured to fit within a variety of heavy-duty vehicle platforms.

In addition to industry-leading energy density, Proterra battery systems are manufactured with safety mechanisms built directly into the battery architecture and undergo rigorous testing to ensure they can withstand the toughest conditions. Proterra battery systems are coupled with Proterra’s high-performance electric drivetrains to maximize efficiency and provide longer range, greater acceleration, and simplified maintenance for heavy-duty electric vehicles.

In addition to the electric vehicle components, Proterra also offers high power charging systems that are purpose-built for heavy-duty applications and use standardized technology for interoperability.

Proterra charging systems utilize the universal J1772-CCS Type 1 charging standard, enabling operators to utilize Proterra charging systems for a range of battery-electric powered vehicles.

Proterra also offers a turnkey approach to delivering the complete energy ecosystem for heavy-duty electric fleets through Proterra Energy fleet solutions, including charging infrastructure design, build, financing, operations, maintenance and energy optimization using the Proterra APEX connected vehicle intelligence system.

The Proterra Powered group is led by Toby Kraus. Kraus has been with Proterra for more than three years and has had a leadership role in Proterra’s finance, strategy and business development efforts. Prior to Proterra, Kraus held several roles at Tesla including overseeing Tesla’s Business Operations team and working as a product manager for the Model S.