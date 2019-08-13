DOE: Transportation sector consumes more petroleum than all other sectors combined

The transportation sector in the US consumes more petroleum than any other sector, and that share has increased over time from about 50% in 1950 to about 70% in 2018, according to the US Department of Energy (DOE).

US petroleum consumption increased threefold between 1950 and 2018, from 6.5 million to 20.5 million barrels per day. The industrial sector has remained the second-largest consumer of petroleum, accounting for about one-quarter of all petroleum use, and that share has remained nearly the same over time.

Electric utilities have consumed less than 1% of petroleum for the last 10 years.





Source: Energy Information Administration, May 2019 Monthly Energy Review, Washington, DC, May 2019, Tables 3.7a–3.7c.