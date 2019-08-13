Venice orders 30 Solaris Urbino electric buses

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Coalition requests judicial review of EPA limits on higher ethanol blends
13 August 2019

The transport operator ACTV SPA Venezia has ordered 30 Solaris Urbino 12 electric buses and the infrastructure for battery charging. The total value of the contract acquired exceeds €20 million. The contract follows the recent order from ATM Milan for up to 250 electric buses. (Earlier post.)

The electric buses will be used on the Lido and Pellestrina islands and will replace 100% of the diesel vehicles currently operating on two islands. Solaris will also deliver nine fast pantograph battery chargers, six fixed plug-in battery chargers and a mobile plug-in charger.

The buses will be driven by a drive axle with two 125 kW integrated electric motors; the energy needed to drive them will be stored in Solaris High Power batteries with 116 kWh of total capacity. At the request of the customer, the manufacturer will adapt the vehicles for recharging using a plug-in battery charger and for a rapid supply of energy through a pantograph mounted on the roof.

The emission-free Solaris Urbino 12 electric vehicles for the ACTV SPA operator will be equipped with a series of services in order to ensure an increase in the level of comfort and safety of those on board. These include efficient air conditioning, a ramp that allows wheelchair users or those traveling with prams or strollers to enter. There will also be an extensive passenger information and video monitoring system on board, including cockpit cameras, reversing cameras and a pantograph camera.

The manufacturer will also equip its vehicles with a modern touch screen control panel. The passenger seats will be covered with an anti-graffiti coating that will protect them from vandalism. Another element that effectively increases the level of safety is the fire protection system which includes high voltage devices such as a traction box, an air compressor and an electric boiler.

Solaris has already supplied 18 buses to Venice, of which 10 are fueled by compressed natural gas (CNG).

