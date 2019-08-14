New BMW 330e PHEV features 50% boost in all-electric range to 41 miles; XtraBoost debuts

The new BMW 330e plug-in hybrid features the latest generation of BMW eDrive technology paired with a four-cylinder gasoline engine. Making its debut appearance in a BMW, the standard-fitted XtraBoost raises the system output of the plug-in hybrid to a maximum 215 kW/292 hp.





The all-electric range is more than 50% greater than that of its predecessor—66 kilometers (41 miles) (WLTP) is possible with zero tailpipe emissions. Fuel consumption and emissions are down by more than 15% on the levels of the predecessor model—to 1.9 – 1.6 liters per 100km (123.7 – 146.9 mpg US) (WLTP) and 43 – 37 grams of CO 2 per kilometer. The combined-cycle electric power consumption of the new BMW 330e Sedan is 15.4 – 14.8 kWh per 100 kilometers.

The plug-in hybrid system pools the abilities of a 2.0-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine with BMW TwinPower Turbo technology and output of 135 kW/184 hp with an electric motor which generates peak output of 83 kW/113 hp. Together, the two drive sources produce maximum system torque of 420 N·m (310 lb-ft).

A new feature—included as standard in the new BMW 330e Sedan—is XtraBoost. The driver can quickly bring XtraBoost into play by activating SPORT mode with the Driving Experience Control switch. A vigorous stamp on the accelerator unleashes an additional 30 kW/40 hp on top of the combined 185 kW/252 hp already generated by the combination of electric motor and combustion engine; XtraBoost keeps it on tap for up to 10 seconds.

The result is the signature powertrain character of the BMW 3 Series Sedan, comprising (for the first time in a hybrid model from BMW) incredibly sporty yet also precise accelerator response, and a specific shift program for the eight-speed Steptronic transmission including engine-braking downshifts.

The instant-impact XtraBoost delivers a significantly more intense experience of acceleration than a conventionally powered vehicle with comparable output could offer.

For example, if the driver suddenly puts his or her foot down hard from 20 km/h (12 mph), in as little as a second the new BMW 330e Sedan accelerates with around twice the vigor of a car powered solely by a combustion engine. Within three seconds, it opens up a car’s-length gap. XtraBoost can still be accessed with the high-voltage battery at minimum charge, as well as in kickdown and with the transmission selector lever in the M or S position.

The new BMW 330e Sedan sprints from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.9 seconds en route to a top speed of 230 km/h (143 mph). The driving experience is accompanied by a model-specific drive system note, which also finds its way into the interior. Thus the new BMW 330e Sedan showcases its sporty and dynamic side, blended with the qualities of a plug-in hybrid car.

In the HYBRID driving mode, the new BMW 330e Sedan can hit speeds of up to 110 km/h (68 mph) on electric power alone—an increase of 30 km/h (19 mph) over its predecessor. ELECTRIC mode opens the door to locally emission-free driving at 140 km/h (87 mph), up from 120 km/h (75 mph).

Hybrid-specific standard features of the new BMW 330e Sedan include acoustic pedestrian protection. When driving on electric power, an exterior speaker system generates an unmistakable sound created specifically for electrified BMWs. At low speeds, the drive system’s bespoke note exudes aural presence, without impinging on the acoustic comfort of those on board.

The new BMW 330e Sedan’s electric motor is integrated into the eight-speed Steptronic transmission, saving space. Intelligent design allows the hybrid-specific version of the transmission to be no more than 15 millimeters longer than corresponding variants for conventionally powered variants of the new BMW 3 Series Sedan. Power generation by means of braking energy recuperation, where the electric motor plays the role of a generator, works particularly effectively.

The electric energy channelled into the high-voltage battery either in this way or when plugged into the power grid also feeds the 12-volt on-board power supply.

With a gross energy content of 12.0 kWh, the lithium-ion high-voltage battery in the new BMW 330e Sedan enables an increase in electric range of more than 50% over its predecessor—to 59 – 66 kilometers (37 – 41 miles).

The high-voltage battery in the new BMW 330e Sedan is mounted under the rear seats, while the gasoline tank sits over the rear axle. This means the plug-in hybrid’s cargo-carrying ability is only slightly reduced, and load capacity of 375 litres can be expanded as required using the 40 : 20 : 40 split/folding rear-seat backrests.

Customers opting for the plug-in hybrid model can choose from virtually the full list of options otherwise available for the new BMW 3 Series Sedan. The new BMW 330e Sedan is also offered in Advantage, Sport Line, Luxury Line or M Sport form as an alternative to basic specification. And it can be ordered with features including Adaptive M suspension with variable sport steering and M Sport brakes. From November 2019, the new BMW 330e Sedan will also be available with a trailer coupling with electrically pivoting hitch ball. The maximum trailer load for the plug-in hybrid model is 750 kilograms.

The full selection of comfort- and safety-optimizing driver assistance systems—from the Driving Assistant Professional with steering and lane control assistant to the Parking Assistant including reversing assistant—is also available.

Standard specification for the new BMW 330e Sedan includes preconditioning of the interior with the heating or air conditioning. Energy stored in the high-voltage battery is used to power the auxiliary heating. In low outside temperatures, this means the interior can be warmed up with user-friendly ease before getting into the car, even when the battery charge is low. This interior preconditioning function also allows the interior to be cooled in higher ambient temperature.

With the launch of the new BMW 330e Sedan, new digital services will be presented which make charging the high-voltage battery during a journey even easier and more attractive. Selecting a public charging station prompts the navigation system to come up with recommendations on nearby hotels, restaurants, cafés and sights or cultural centres. And it is also possible to check the whereabouts of charging stations via the display and control system. The driver can likewise check the predicted availability of public charging points at the time of arrival. Added to which, it will be possible to reserve charging points for a limited time, should this facility be offered by the charging infrastructure operator in question.

The drive technology presented in the plug-in hybrid model variant of the new sports sedan will also be available in the new BMW 330e Touring from summer 2020. This will be the first time customers ordering a Touring model from BMW can choose a plug-in hybrid drive system. The new offering sees BMW forging ahead with its model offensive for vehicles with electrified drive systems.

Geofencing. The new BMW 330e Sedan is ready to take advantage of low-emission zones designated by cities exclusively for zero-emission driving. With the new BMW eDrive Zones function (which will be part of standard equipment for BMW plug-in hybrid models from 2020 and can be retrofitted), geofencing technology will make it possible to detect low-emission zones automatically.

When entering these zones, the vehicle switches into pure-electric driving mode automatically, from which point it behaves like a fully-electric vehicle and can therefore enjoy equal access rights (subject to local regulations). The new function ensures the potential of plug-in hybrid vehicles is utilized to even greater effect. The increase in the proportion of journeys driven on electric power not only plays a role in optimizing efficiency, it also helps to reduce operating costs for customers. This applies to driving in urban areas, in particular, where an electric drive system delivers a higher level of efficiency across the board than a gasoline or diesel engine.

Lifecycle analysis. The BMW Group conducted a full-lifecycle CO 2 certification for the new BMW 330e Sedan—from raw material procurement, the supply chain, production and the use phase, all the way to recycling.