Eaton forms strategic alliance with KPIT to develop next-generation e-mobility technologies

Power management company Eaton is partnering with global technology company KPIT to support the development of next-generation electrified mobility technologies for Eaton’s eMobility business unit (earlier post).

Eaton’s collaboration with KPIT initially will focus on developing and deploying technologies, software solutions and platforms for several components, including inverters, on-board chargers, DC-DC converters and power distribution modules.

Eaton continues to build competencies to solve complex problems in eMobility, which OEMs consider critical and transformative. KPIT is our extended team in this approach, with its sharp focus on mobility and years of experience in electric powertrain technologies. Our strategic alliance with KPIT brings valuable capabilities and technologies to enable manufacturers to develop vehicles that are cleaner and safer and deliver value. —Jeff Lowinger, president, eMobility, Eaton

In March 2018, Eaton announced the formation of its eMobility business unit for electrified vehicles. The eMobility business focuses on three primary areas for both automotive and commercial vehicle customers: intelligent power electronics; power systems; and advanced power distribution and circuit protection. The eMobility business is poised to capitalize on a global vehicle electrification market projected to grow to 15 million pure battery-electric vehicles by 2030.

Eaton has more than 15 years of expertise in developing hybrid systems, with hybrid-electric and plug-in hybrid systems on the road in the US, Europe, China and other Asia-Pacific markets.

KPIT has proven expertise in embedded software, accelerators and stacks, such as AUTomotive Open System ARchitecture (AUTOSAR) and V2G, which enable faster implementation of technologies. Headquartered in India, KPIT also has a global footprint with centers of excellence in the U.S., Europe, India and Asia-Pacific.

Eaton posted 2018 sales of $21.6 billion, has approximately 100,000 employees, and sells products to customers in more than 175 countries.