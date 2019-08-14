Peninsula Clean Energy and California Energy Commission propose $24M partnership to install EV chargers in San Mateo County

Peninsula Clean Energy, the California Energy Commission, and Center for Sustainable Energy are partnering to launch an incentive project in San Mateo County in 2020 to increase publicly available electric vehicle charging locations with investments potentially reaching $24 million.

Using $12 million from PCE and an additional $12 million proposed by the California Energy Commission (CEC), thousands of charging stations will be installed in San Mateo County over the next four years.

The project is an initiative of the Energy Commission’s California Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Project (CALeVIP), which works with local community partners to develop and implement regional incentive projects for charging infrastructure that supports the adoption of EVs statewide.

Peninsula Clean Energy (PCE)is a not-for-profit community choice electricity agency serving approximately 290,000 accounts in San Mateo County.

We are pleased that the Energy Commission is so supportive of PCE’s suite of EV programs. PCE already has incentives for purchase or lease of new electric vehicles, and a program to help low-income residents who want to buy a used EV. Now we’re making sure that all drivers will be able to easily charge their cars at work, at home, or at various public locations. —Jan Pepper, PCE CEO

PCE is also providing public EV marketing campaigns, test drive events, an additional $2 million for outreach and technical assistance to help property owners prepare to install EV chargers, and technical support for school districts switching to electric school buses.

CALeVIP and its regional projects are implemented by the Center for Sustainable Energy and funded primarily by the California Energy Commission’s Clean Transportation Program (also known as the Alternative and Renewable Fuel and Vehicle Technology Program).

San Mateo County has an estimated 19,000 plug-in electric vehicles on the road.

The lack of charging stations is one of the main reasons consumers are reluctant to make the switch to electric vehicles. We can’t move the needle on EV adoption unless we aggressively expand our charging infrastructure. This state and local funding partnership would not only support the current demand in the South Bay and Peninsula, but also help meet the needs of future EV drivers. —Assemblymember Phil Ting (D-San Francisco), whose district includes northern San Mateo County

The CEC is also proposing an additional $18 million for partnerships with Silicon Valley Clean Energy, San Jose Clean Energy, City of Palo Alto Utilities and Silicon Valley Power. Total CEC investments in the regional CALeVIP collaboration between San Mateo and Santa Clara Counties are proposed at $30 million.