PKM Katowice orders five Solaris Urbino 12 electric city buses; 100th electric contract for Solaris

Transport operator Przedsiębiorstwo Komunikacji Miejskiej (PKM) in Katowice, Poland has ordered five Solaris Urbino 12 electric electrobuses. This contract marks the 100th

one for the supply of battery vehicles from Solaris.

At the beginning of the year, Solaris supplied five articulated Urbino 18 electric to the PKM operator. Earlier, two Urbino 8.9 LE electric blood collection buses ordered by the Regional Blood Donation and Blood Treatment Center arrived in Katowice.

According to the terms of the latest contract, the Solaris Urbino 12 electric will be delivered to the customer within 350 days from the date of its signing, and the total value of the contract exceeded PLN 15 million (US$3.8 million).

The electric buses for Katowice will be driven by a centrally mounted 160 kW traction motor. A set of Solaris High Energy batteries with a total capacity of 250 kWh will be responsible for storing energy needed to drive the vehicles.

Charging of the batteries will take place via a plug-in connector and an inverted pantograph.

The buses will provide a journey for at least 80 passengers at one time, 26 of them seated. The equipment of Urbino 12 electric ordered by PKM Katowice will include, among others: efficient air conditioning, an extensive passenger information system and CCTV including passenger compartment cameras and reversing camera. A separate camera was placed in the driver's cabin. The equipment will be complemented by a set of ŚKUP devices (Silesian Public Service Card), allowing, among others a purchase of a ticket in a vehicle.

Solaris is currently carrying out another order placed by PKM Katowice, which includes the delivery of 25 Solaris Urbino 12 city buses powered by diesel engines. After the completion of that order, the number of Solaris vehicles included in the PKM fleet will exceed 150—more than half of the entire stock.

To date, since the delivery of its first electric bus to a customer from the Austrian Klagenfurt in 2013, Solaris has delivered or acquired orders for more than 700 vehicles from the Urbino electric family. They can be found on the streets of 17 European countries, in dozens of cities.