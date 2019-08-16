Solaris top electric bus OEM in Europe in terms of contracts in 2019

Solaris has claimed the lead spot in Europe in terms of contracts for electric buses in 2019.

In the first months of 2019, Solaris secured three large orders for the supply of electric buses to Berlin (BVG); Milan (ATM); and Warsaw (MZA). A total of up to 470 vehicles will roll off the assembly line to these three metropolises alone.

In addition, the producer has contracted 90 more electric buses that are to make its way to other European cities. Solaris accounts for a total of 25% electric buses for which European carriers have called tenders in 2019. The firm has thus taken the lead in Europe in terms of contracts landed for electric buses.

The European fleet currently comprises approximately 3,500 electric buses, while barely five years ago the total number was 240.

At the end of 2018, the European Parliament set itself the goal to ensure that in 2025, 50% of all new city buses are electric, whereas in 2030 that share is supposed to climb to 75%.

Solaris offers operators interested in transitioning to zero-emission transport a fully bespoke electric bus. Depending on the climate, the route and transport load of a line, or even the topography, electric Urbino buses may require a different specification. Solaris offers various options with regard to vehicle length, equipment, battery type, as well as charging modes and the necessary infrastructure.

Buses can be fitted with asynchronous central motors or two motors integrated into the electric axle. Two battery types are available to customers: Solaris High Energy and Solaris High Power.

In the autumn the company will present a new generation of batteries—the Solaris High Energy Plus, with its maximum capacity nearly doubled.

Solaris e-buses can recharge in two ways: fast charging, taking a few up to a dozen or so minutes via a pantograph, or slow charging, via a regular plug-in. About 65% of the clients of Solaris-brand electric buses has decided on pantograph charging—the charging solution promoted by Solaris. On the bus market however, proportions are divided slightly differently, with each mode claiming about half the number, though plug-in charged buses have a slight advantage.