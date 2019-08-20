Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Desjardins and Hydro-Québec partner to open Québec’s first urban vehicle-charging superstation; four 50kW stations
BP Chargemaster powers up its first 150 kW EV chargers

API: total US petroleum demand topped 20.8 mb/d in July, highest since 2005; on-road fuel demand down

20 August 2019

Total US petroleum demand averaged 20.8 million barrels per day (mb/d) in July 2019, which represented a 0.9% year-over-year increase and the highest demand for the month since 2005, according to the latest Monthly Statistical Report released by the American Petroleum Institute (API).

This was a decrease of 0.9% from June but an increase of 0.9% compared with July 2018—and the highest demand for the month of July since 2005. Year-to-date through July, total petroleum demand averaged 20.4 mb/d, its strongest level since 2007.

The increase in demand came as the US continued to sustain world-leading production, which continues to meet virtually all global oil demand growth.

Consumer gasoline demand, measured by total motor gasoline deliveries, was 9.6 mb/d in July—a decrease of 1.4% from June and 0.4% compared with July 2018, even as gasoline prices were 3.6% below those of July 2018.

Year-to-date through July, gasoline demand fell by 0.4% y/y while regional consumption appeared to vary. Over the same period, demand for reformulated gasoline, which is consumed primarily in urban areas, decreased by 4.2% y/y to 3.0 mb/d. By contrast, conventional gasoline is used more in rural areas and increased 1.6% y/y to 6.3 mb/d.

In July, distillate deliveries of 3.9 mb/d fell by 6.2% from a record level in June but also were down by 1.7% compared with July 2018. Cumulatively through July, distillate deliveries were virtually unchanged from the same period one year ago, despite lower diesel fuel prices.

About 93.0% of distillate demand in July was for ultra-low sulfur distillate (ULSD). ULSD deliveries decreased by 1.4% y/y in July. The remaining 3.0% was high-sulfur distillate fuel (HSD), which is a heating fuel in the residential and commercial sectors and a marine fuel when blended to upgrade heavy fuel oil. In July, HSD deliveries of 99 thousand barrels per day (kb/d) decreased 14.7% compared with July 2018.

Other Highlights from the July 2019 Monthly Statistical Report include:

  • Sustained world-leading crude oil production at a record pace of 12.0 mb/d year-to-date.

  • Jet fuel demand for the month of July reached a new record of 1.8 mb/d.

  • Refining and petrochemical demand for liquid feedstocks, naphtha, and gasoil (“other oils”) was 5.3 mb/d in July, record demand for the month of July. This represented an increase of 2.8% from June and 5.0% above July 2018.

With the strength in consumer demand, domestic refineries processed crude oil at their highest utilization rates so far in 2019 (17.6 mb/d of throughput, utilizing 93.9% of capacity) and compensated for lower international demand for US petroleum exports.

Consequently, domestic West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil prices averaged $57.36 per barrel in July, which was an increase of 4.9% ($2.70 per barrel) from June. However, WTI prices remained down 19.2% ($13.62 per barrel) compared with July 2018 ($70.98 per barrel), and US petroleum inventories grew to within 4.1% of the top of the 5-year range.

Posted on 20 August 2019 in Fuels, Market Background, Oil | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)