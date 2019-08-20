Jumbo and Goodfuels partner to test drop-in Bio-Fuel Oil on offshore decommissioning project

Leading global heavy lift shipping and offshore transportation and installation contractor Jumbo, and commercial, sustainable marine biofuel company GoodFuels, are partnering to test Goodfuels’ marine Bio-Fuel Oil on an offshore decommissioning project.

Bio-Fuel Oil has already undergone three years of intensive testing with marine engine manufacturers. The second-generation drop-in Bio-Fuel Oil—a replacement for low-sulfur fuel oil and/or heavy fuel oil (HFO)—is completely derived from forest residue (crude tall oil, CTO) and waste oil (used cooking oil, UCO) products.

Bio-Fuel Oil is expected to deliver 80-90% well-to-propeller CO 2 reduction versus fossil equivalents, and contains no SO x emissions—all without any requirement for engine modifications.





Starting with an initial project, the partnership paves the way for a fossil fuel to renewables energy transition in the offshore support sector— removing infrastructure for fossil fuel production, while simultaneously accelerating the energy transition during that process.

Following GoodFuels’ completion of two successful deliveries of sustainable Bio-Fuel Oil in the shipping sector—in tandem with Danish bulk carrier NORDEN A/S and French container line CMA-CGM—this offshore project, alongside Netherlands-based Jumbo, represents a new market opportunity for sustainable marine fuel.

In a major signal to the offshore industry—currently transitioning from oil and gas to renewables—this project will see sustainable drop-in Bio-Fuel Oil delivered to Jumbo’s offshore vessel, Fairplayer, ahead of her departure to the North Sea, and will be supplied by GoodFuels’ logistics partner VARO Energy.

GoodFuels is part of the GoodNRG Group, which is active under various labels and companies in sales, marketing, trading, R&D and production of truly sustainable fuels for the transport segments for which biofuels is one of the best or only viable long-term alternative. GoodFuels has a partnership with VARO Energy on the distribution and development of speciality blending solutions for Low Carbon Marine fuels for the ARA region.

GoodFuels is part of the pyrolysis cluster at the Port of Moerdijk—an EC-funded project with 4 pilot plants, 8 feedstock options, creating 30 value chains.

