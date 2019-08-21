Mercedes-Benz Vans introduces the series version of the EQV electric van prior to display at IAA in September

Mercedes-Benz Vans presented the Concept EQV as a study at the Geneva Motor Show in March 2019. Now the series version of the Mercedes-Benz EQV (combined power consumption: 27.0 kWh/100 km, provisional figure) is making its debut. The Mercedes-Benz EQV will be displayed to the public for the first time at this year’s IAA (12 to 22 September).





The technical highlights include a range of 405 kilometers (provisional figures) and the rapid charging of the high-voltage battery from 10 to 80% in less than an hour. Customers can also choose between two different wheel bases.

As a series-produced vehicle, the EQV is fully integrated into the production operations of the plant in Vitoria in northern Spain, where the V-Class and Mercedes-Benz Vito are also made.

The electric drive train (eATS) of the Mercedes-Benz EQV is situated on the front axle under the dynamic front end of the car with a charging connection in the bumper. It has a peak output of 150 kW. The electric motor, the transmission with a fixed gear ratio, the cooling system and the power electronics constitute a highly integrated, compact unit.

The power is provided by a lithium-ion battery with 90 kWh of usable capacity, placed under the floor of the vehicle. The installation of the battery in the space below the floor means that all of the space is available, with no impact on the interior of the vehicle. Its low, central location also has a positive effect on the handling characteristics of the EQV. Top speed is 160 km/h (99 mph).

As standard the Mercedes-Benz EQV is equipped with a water-cooled on-board charger (OBC) with a capacity of 11 kW, making it suitable for AC charging at home or at public charging stations.

MBUX in the EQV. The refinement of MBUX specifically for EQ is a particular highlight. In the high-resolution, 10-inch media display, the EQ tile in the main menu serves as a central point of access to the specific displays and settings. These include the charging current, departure time, energy flow and consumption histogram.

The media display can also be used to operate the navigation and Mercedes me Charge functions, as well as the driving modes. One of the strengths of MBUX is its intelligent voice control with natural language comprehension, which is activated by the keyword "Hey Mercedes". The voice control supports many infotainment functions (e.g. destination input, phone calls, music selection, writing and hearing messages, weather forecast), as well as numerous convenience functions such as climate control/lighting.

MBUX also applies its strengths in combination with the Mercedes me App outside the vehicle. EQV drivers can plan their destinations from the home or office, enter a departure time and bring the interior to the desired temperature.

Maximum range with intelligent recuperation and different driving modes. To ensure that the technical operating range is used to the maximum, the Mercedes-Benz EQV also charges its batteries when on the move. When accelerating or braking, the mechanical rotation is converted into electrical energy and used to charge the high-voltage battery (recuperation).

The driver has a major influence on recuperation. He/she is also able to influence the recuperation level using paddles behind the steering wheel. The paddle on the left increases the level of recuperation, the paddle on the right reduces it. At the weakest level the vehicle “coasts”, while at the strongest level it is possible to drive using a single pedal. This is because, in most situations, the slowing effect of recuperation is sufficient to make the brake pedal redundant.

The recuperation level D Auto reflects the intelligence of the EQV. The automatically activated ECO Assistant helps the driver to achieve the best possible efficiency. It combines navigation data, road traffic sign recognition and information provided by the intelligent safety assistance systems (radar and camera), and adjusts the level of recuperation itself.

In combination with EQ-optimized navigation, active range monitoring ensures that the driver reaches the destination safely even if a charging stop is missed. It is also assisted by the E+ driving mode, which optimizes the vehicle's parameters to maximize the range.

Comprehensive electromobility ecosystem. Part of the EQ technology brand is a comprehensive electromobility ecosystem, which the Mercedes-Benz EQV benefits from as the youngest member of the EQ family. This includes a holistic range of services, and ranges from vehicle functions such as adapted navigation through to the charging infrastructure.

Via Mercedes me Charge, the customer receives access to the world’s largest charging network with more than 300,000 charging points and over different operators of public charging stations in Europe alone (municipalities, car parks, motorways, shopping centres, etc.). Customers benefit from an integrated payment function with simple invoicing.

Mercedes me Charge also allows access to the quick-charging stations of the pan-European network IONITY. By 2020 IONITY will construct and operate around 400 quick-charging stations along the main traffic arteries in Europe. IONITY was founded in November 2017 as a joint venture by BMW Group, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Company and the Volkswagen group with Audi and Porsche.