TeraWatt Technology solid-state battery prototype tests showing 432 kWh/kg

TeraWatt Technology announced that its 4.5Ah prototype solid-state battery design achieved a record-breaking energy density of 432Wh/kg (1122Wh/L) in validation tests conducted by third parties, including TOYO System based in Japan.

Branded as TERA3.0, this 4.5Ah next-generation design will be available for select early adopters in 2021 and full release in 2022. TeraWatt Technology continues to further iterate the TERA3.0 line of design, as well as further develop additional designs including different cell formats, sizes and energy capacities.





TeraWatt Technology was established in 2017 as a division of SF Motors Inc. (d.b.a. SERES), a global transportation technology with headquarters in Santa Clara, California, and is led by Dr. Yifan Tang, Dr. Ken Ogata and Dr. Chengyu Mao.

The 4.5Ah prototype was first unveiled by Dr. Yifan Tang, Chief Technology Officer of SERES, at FISITA PLUS 2019, a mobility conference in London, U.K.

TERA3.0 is a significant step beyond the traditional lithium-ion solutions that have dominated for the past 30 years. Through our solid-state technologies, consumers will be enjoying longer-lasting, safer and more reliable devices sooner. Since TERA3.0 is designed for mass production using current lithium-ion production equipment, we can accelerate mass adoption without imposing a massive financial burden to manufacturers and consumers. —Dr. Ken Ogata, Senior Manager, Battery Technology of SERES

Operating from twin R&D centers in Santa Clara, California, and Tokyo, Japan, TeraWatt’s team has already filed more than 80 patents. The team has also opened itself to strategic partnerships and external investment to firms interested in accelerating mass production of next-generation battery technologies.