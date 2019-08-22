Volvo extends S60 range with plug-in hybrid powertrain and new trim levels

Volvo has extended its S60 range—the third generation of the premium mid-size sedan—to incorporate further powertrain choices and equipment grades, including an all­wheel­drive gasoline-electric hybrid and a trim level that focuses on luxury and craftsmanship.





The existing T5 turbocharged 250 hp gasoline unit has been joined by an all-wheel-drive T8 Twin Engine plug-in hybrid powertrain, combining a 303 hp gasoline engine with an 87 hp electric motor for a total output of 390 hp. The 0-62mph sprint takes just 4.6 seconds.

The T8 Twin Engine's 11.8 kWh battery provides an electric-only range of up to 36 miles, with CO 2 emissions from just 39g/km. Fuel economy (on the WLTP combined cycle) is up to 147 mpg US.

Like the T5, the T8 Twin Engine uses a Volvo Drive-E gasoline engine and an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The S60 can now be fitted with adaptive dampers. This system allows you to select the firmness of the suspension to tailor the car’s dynamics to the road surface or your personal preference. Known as Active Four-C Chassis, the adaptive dampers are optional on T5 R-Design Plus and Inscription Plus versions and are controlled via the S60’s standard Drive Mode settings, which also alter the responses of the engine, automatic gearbox, steering, brakes and climate control system.

The S60 is built at Volvo’s new Charleston plant in South Carolina on Volvo’s SPA (Scalable Product Architecture) platform, which also underpins the award-winning S90, V60, V90, XC60 and XC90. It is the first modern Volvo to be sold without a diesel engine, signalling the company’s industry-leading commitment to electrification and a long-term future beyond the traditional combustion engine. It also offers advanced collision-avoidance and occupant-protection technology.

The S60 range will soon be joined by a 405 hp T8 Polestar Engineered version, full details of which will be announced shortly.