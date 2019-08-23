EVgo, Electrify America in interoperability agreement to increase EV public charging accessibility across the US

Electrify America and EVgo announced an interoperability agreement that increases access to electric vehicle (EV) charging stations throughout the US. The roaming partnership allows drivers to charge their EVs on both EVgo and Electrify America public chargers without additional fees.

Drivers will be able to access public chargers on either the EVgo or Electrify America networks without having to create new memberships, registrations, or payment methods. The agreement will connect more than 3,000 DC fast chargers at more than 1,000 stations from EVgo and Electrify America, two of the nation’s largest owner/operators of charging stations that continue to expand their networks as the number of EVs on the road grows significantly in the coming years.

Earlier this year, Electrify America announced a similar agreement with ChargePoint. The company also has similar agreements in place for L2 chargers with Greenlots, Sema Connect and EV Connect. EVgo has also announced bilateral interoperability agreements with ChargePoint, EV Connect, and Sema Connect.

Such collaborations between electric vehicle charging companies will continue to grow as more Americans take advantage of the benefits of EVs.