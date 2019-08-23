Volkswagen Group begins expanding EV charging points at its German sites; 4,000 by 2025

The Volkswagen brand is systematically driving its electric offensive and will be installing some 4,000 charging points at its German sites by 2025. The Volkswagen Group is investing some €250 million in expanding the charging infrastructure at its European sites. When combined with the activities at dealerships, this means the Volkswagen Group is providing some 36,000 new charging points in Europe.

The first charging center has been commissioned at the Volkswagen Group Components plant in Braunschweig. The 60 charging points are located on the Ohefeld parking lot bordering on the site.

The charging power level is 11 kW and the charging center uses a Type 2 plug, the European standard system. The sole source of power for charging is Volkswagen Naturstrom from renewable sources. The power has been certified by TÜV Nord and is 100% CO 2 -free, originating from sources such as wind and hydropower. Further charging centers will be successively phased in at the other German sites by 2025.

Volkswagen is active in all areas where electric vehicles are charged: at home, at the workplace, in public spaces and on highways. Charging at the workplace is becoming increasingly important because it is a good alternative for all those who cannot charge at home. Going forward, some 20% of all charging operations could take place at the workplace.

Charging centers are also an attractive option for companies because construction conditions are often favorable and it is relatively easy for firms to create an additional benefit for their employees. In light of this, Volkswagen is not only active at its own sites, but the Volkswagen subsidiary Elli (Electric Life) also offers other companies complete charging solutions for employee parking lots and fleet operations.

Volkswagen is pursuing the largest electric offensive in the automotive industry, with the Group launching almost 70 new models in the next ten years.