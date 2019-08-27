Motor vehicles and component parts sector employment in US grew by 3% from 2017 to 2018

The Motor Vehicles and Component Parts sector employed 3% more people in 2018 than 2017. More than 2 million employees in the sector worked with conventional gasoline and diesel vehicles in 2018, up 1.4% from 2017.

About 110,000 employees worked with hybrid electric vehicles, up 10% from 2017. Electric vehicle employees grew 21% and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle employees grew 31% from 2017 to 2018.

Motor Vehicles and Component Parts employers are defined as any firms that contribute to the manufacture, wholesale distribution, transport, and repair and maintenance of gasoline, diesel, hybrid, electric, natural gas, hydrogen and fuel cell, or other vehicle technologies.

The “Gasoline and Diesel Motor Vehicles” category excludes freight transport. The “Other” category includes employment which cannot be classified to one particular fuel type. Employment at motor vehicle dealerships, retailers, and vehicle transporters is excluded.





Source: National Association of State Energy Officials and Energy Futures Initiative, The 2019 U.S. Energy and Employment Report, 2019.