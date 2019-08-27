Hyundai Motor Group reveals new electric scooter prototype; 20 km range

Hyundai Motor Group has developed a new prototype electric scooter. Building on its initial concept presented at CES 2017, the new model features rear-wheel drive, a lithium-ion battery and stylish front and rear lights.





The latest concept features in future Hyundai Motor Group plans to enable first- and last-mile mobility through integrating the scooter with future Hyundai and Kia vehicles. When mounted on a vehicle, the scooter is charged automatically using electricity produced while driving, ensuring that the user can complete a journey seamlessly.

The 2019 model’s shift from front-wheel drive to rear-wheel drive is key in enhancing safety and stability as it positions weight near the rear. Additionally, the Group’s engineers have added suspension to the front wheel to provide a smoother ride, even on rough surfaces.

This is the vehicle-mounted personal scooter which could be featured in future Hyundai Motor Group vehicles. We want to make our customers’ lives as easy and enjoyable as possible. Our personal electric scooter makes first- and last-mile commuting a joy, while helping to reduce congestion and emissions in city centers. —DongJin Hyun, head of Hyundai Motor Group Robotics Team

The latest version of Hyundai Motor Group’s electric scooter features a 10.5 Ah lithium-ion battery. This enables the scooter to achieve a top speed of 20 km/h and is sufficient to power the scooter for around 20 km (12.4 miles) on a single charge.

Weighing around 7.7 kg, the scooter is highly portable, while compact tri-folding design makes it lighter and more compact than any similar product. Enhancing its usability further, it features a digital display that shows battery status and speed; while, for nighttime riding, the new scooter is equipped with two stylishly-curved front LED headlights, and two rear tail lamps.

Looking at further potential development, the Group plans to install a regenerative braking system to increase the scooter’s range by 7%.

The ongoing efforts to provide customers with last mile transportation align with trends highlighted in research data by global consultancy, McKinsey & Company. It showed that the ‘Last Mile Mobility’ market in the US, Europe, and China is expected to grow to US$500 billion by 2030.