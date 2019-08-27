Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
California ARB hosting public workshop to discuss regulatory concepts for the Heavy-Duty "omnibus" Low NOx rulemaking

27 August 2019

The California Air Resources Board (ARB) will host a public workshop to discuss regulatory concepts to reduce NOx emissions from new on-road heavy-duty vehicles greater than 10,000 pounds gross vehicle weight rating.

A key measure in ARB’s Mobile Source Strategy is the establishment of low oxides of nitrogen (NOx) engine emission standards that result in a 90% reduction in NOx emissions compared to the emissions of today’s diesel engines.

Under this measure, ARB staff also plans to develop regulatory amendments to improve the certification requirements better to reflect emission control under low-load urban driving operation; to improve engine and emission control system durability; and to expand and improve the in-use compliance testing program.

These supplemental actions include:

  • Adopting a new low-load certification test cycle;

  • Amending the warranty and useful life period;

  • Amending the certification durability demonstration procedures;

  • Amending the Not-to-Exceed (NTE) in-use compliance program; and

  • Warranty corrective action.

This measure is critical for attaining federal health-based air quality standards for ozone in 2031 in the South Coast and San Joaquin Valley air basins, and fine particulate matter (PM2.5) standards in the next decade.

Staff will discuss the various concepts including potential revisions to the heavy-duty emission standards and certification test procedures, certification and warranty requirements, and the Not-to-Exceed heavy-duty in-use testing program.

Staff will also provide an update regarding low-NOx demonstration projects currently in progress at Southwest Research Institute.

The workshop will be held on 26 September at the South Coast Air Quality Management District Auditorium, 21865 Copley Drive in Diamond Bar, California.

The workshop will be available via webcast for those unable to attend in person.

