Adamas: BEVs responsible for 91% of all passenger EV battery capacity deployed in June 2019

In June 2019, battery electric vehicles (BEVs) were responsible for 91% of all passenger electrified vehicle battery capacity deployed globally (in GWh) versus just 84% in June 2018, according to Adamas Intelligence’s latest ‘EV Battery Capacity Monthly’ report.

There are two causes for the increase in capacity deployed by BEVs relative to plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) and hybrid electric vehicle (HEVs).

First, in June 2019, sales of BEVs made up a greater share of overall EV sales than they did the same month the year prior as the sales growth of BEVs over the same period outpaced that of PHEVs and HEVs.

Second, in June 2019 sales of long-range BEVs with high capacity batteries (such as the Tesla Model 3, BYD e5, Dongfeng Fengshen E70 and Geely Emgrand) made up a greater share of total BEV sales than they did in June 2018.

BJEV EU-series tops chinese ev market by battery capacity deployed in June 2019.

In June 2019, 806 MWh of battery capacity was deployed in newly-sold BJEV EU-Series battery electric vehicles in China, more than double the 349 MWh deployed in the second-ranked BYD Yuan and the 315 MWh deployed in the third-ranked Changan Eado, according to the Adamas report.

On the back of rising sales in China, the Tesla Model 3 saw 275 MWh of battery capacity deployed in June 2019, putting it in fourth place in China by capacity deployed and making it the only foreign-made EV in China’s top ten.

In fifth place, 229 MWh of battery capacity was deployed in newly-sold BYD e5 BEVs in June 2019 which, along with the ninth-ranked BYD Qin BEV (not shown in figure below) give BYD three EVs among the top ten in China by battery capacity deployed.

In total, Adamas data indicates that 6.1 GWh of battery capacity was deployed in China in newly-sold passenger EVs in June 2019, a 48% increase over the amount deployed the month prior, and a 115% increase over the amount deployed in June 2018.