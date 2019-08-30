GWU team suggests C2CNT carbon nanotube composites could amplify reduction of GHG emissions

A team of researchers at George Washington University led by Prof. Stuart Licht reports that the addition of carbon nanotubes (CNTs) produced from CO 2 by low-energy C2CNT (CO 2 to CNT) molten electrolysis (earlier post) to materials such as concrete or steel not only forms composites with significantly better properties, but amplifies the reduction of CO 2 . Their paper is published in the journal Materials Today Sustainability.





Massive carbon dioxide avoidance by the addition of carbon nanotubes synthesized from CO 2 to CNT-composites. (A) Carbon mitigation with CNT-cement. (B) Carbon mitigation with CNT-Al. The latter (B) includes a cascade effect due to virgin Al’s large carbon footprint, triggering larger CNT-composite induced CO 2 emission elimination. In the figure "ton" refers to metric tonne and CNT, carbon nanotube. Licht et al.

The focus of their study was the theoretical calculations of greenhouse gas CO 2 reductions using CNT composite structural materials when formed with CNTs made from CO 2 , rather than conventional high-CO 2 -emissive production techniques such as CVD.

The C2CNT production is achieved at a fraction of the current cost of manufacturing nanotubes and results in a cost of carbon savings in the materials production significantly below the current cost of carbon mitigation. Furthermore, the removed CO 2 is permanently stored, unlike, other methods like the production of fuels or seltzer water that re-release CO2 when the product is used.

In this discovery of the C2CNT-composite process, carbon nanotubes are produced by electrolysis at low cost consuming, rather than releasing, CO 2 , and then mixed with the structural material. Approximately 4 tonnes of CO 2 is absorbed in this process for every tonne of carbon nanotubes produced.

This then avoids several hundred tonnes of CO 2 by replacing structural materials with CNT composites. For example, a 2-tonne cement block with 0.001 tonne of CNTs has the same strength as a 3-tonne block without CNTs.

The 1-tonne cement avoided eliminates its CO 2 production emission. Specifically, a 0.048 wt% CNT-cement composite eliminates 840 tonne of CO 2 /tonne CNT. CO 2 is thus eliminated from the anthropogenic carbon cycle at less than $1 per tonne.

High carbon footprint materials such as aluminum trigger larger CO 2 composite elimination effects. One ton of CNT can avoid:

4400 tons of CO 2 in aluminum production,

in aluminum production, 2750 tons of CO 2 in titanium production,

in titanium production, 1800 tons of CO 2 in magnesium production, or

in magnesium production, or 300 tons of CO 2 steel production.

The new C2CNT-composite process would allow, for example, the entire greenhouse gas emission of a fossil fuel power plant to be offset with a small, onsite C2CNT plant producing carbon nanotubes.

