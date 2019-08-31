10,000 StreetScooter electric delivery vehicles now in service

Andreas Pinkwart, the Economics Minister of the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia, and Tobias Meyer, the Board of Management member who oversees Post & Parcel Germany, presented the 10,000th StreetScooter that will be used in DHL’s parcel-delivery operations at an event in Cologne.





The DHL Group’s e-fleet has now traveled more than 100 million kilometers, saving 36,000 tons of CO 2 each year in the process.





The StreetScooter fleet is complemented by 12,000 e-bikes and e-trikes. Deutsche Post DHL Group has also installed about 13,500 charging stations at its depots and delivery bases.





By comparison: Germany currently has merely 20,650 public and semi-public charging points across the country, according to the Bundesverbandes der Energie- und Wasserwirtschaft (BDEW - the German association of energy and water industries). As a result, Deutsche Post is the largest private operator of a charging network in the country.