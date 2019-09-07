Plus.ai, FAW Jiefang form JV to develop self-driving trucks for China; first production-class L2 semi-autonomous truck

Silicon Valley-based Plus.ai has formed a joint venture with FAW Jiefang, China’s oldest and largest truck manufacturer, to develop autonomous trucks for China. Plus.ai specializes in developing full-stack self-driving technology to enable large scale autonomous commercial fleets.

The exclusive partnership is also launching its first product, the first production-class L2 semi-autonomous truck, which is built on Plus.ai’s L4 autonomous technology stack.

The two companies have been working together over the last two years to address the growing demands for trucking in China, where more than 6.1 trillion metric ton-kilometers of freight are moved by a fleet of more than 5 million heavy-duty trucks and more than 14 million light- and medium-duty trucks.

The FAW J7 L2 truck is the joint venture’s first commercial product, while the product roadmap includes a full L4 heavy truck in the next three to five years.

Built on Plus.ai’s L4 full-stack autonomous driving technology and tested through pilots in the US and China, the FAW J7 L2 offers semi-autonomy and provides robust safety improvements and fuel optimization.

Key benefits include the ability to automate driving activities to reduce human error and driver fatigue. The FAW J7 L2 was created to address the desire of shippers and fleet operators to start using the semi-autonomous technology that is available today before L4 trucks become commercialized in the near future.

Headquartered in Silicon Valley with R&D offices in China, Plus.ai was founded in 2016 by a group of serial entrepreneurs and industry veterans with more than 20 years of experience in high tech and artificial intelligence.