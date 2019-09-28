Gogoro introduces VIVA ultralight electric smartscooter; battery swapping

Gogoro, a leading provider of eScooters, has introduced the Gogoro VIVA Smartscooter, a smaller, lightweight electric scooter targeting the 50-100cc gasoline scooter segment.





VIVA leverages Gogoro’s Smartscooter electric powertrain, smartphone connectivity and battery swapping in a lightweight urban design for shorter, quicker trips.

VIVA is designed to be compact and easier to handle; at just 80kg it’s optimized to be ridden by anyone. Loaded with more than 21 liters of storage, VIVA provides enough space to store a helmet and other essentials.

VIVA is designed for simplicity, ease of use and to be an amplifier of personal expression and customization. Its body is created in an exclusive process from solid-core polypropylene that not only resists scratching but is also recyclable and comes in five color combinations.

VIVA rides like a Gogoro but is optimized for shorter rides and uses a single battery, a first for a Gogoro Smartscooter. The powertrain delivers up to 85 km (53 miles) of range per battery swap. With its synchronized braking system, VIVA provides braking control when it is needed most and with the integration of Gogoro’s iQ System is continuously updating itself to provide an ideal ride.

VIVA is optimized with Gogoro’s iQ System that provides smart connectivity and intelligence that continues to evolve with the rider so VIVA keeps getting better. The Gogoro iQ Smart Keycard with NFC connectivity provides an intuitive way to easily unlock and start VIVA with a single touch. With advanced facial recognition, fingerprint sensors and passcode security from your smartphone, the VIVA can stay secure and is nearly impossible to steal.

The Gogoro VIVA Smartscooter will be available in Taiwan in October for $1,800 and will begin rolling out to some global markets beginning in 2020.

Gogoro introduced its first Gogoro Smartscooter EV and the Gogoro Network at the Consumer Electronics Show in 2015 and launched it in Taipei in August 2015. The Gogoro Smartscooter was the first smart electric two-wheel vehicle with swappable batteries. Gogoro then launched the Gogoro 2 Smartscooter in 2017 and the Gogoro 3 Smartscooter in May 2019.

So far, Gogoro has sold more than 200,000 electric Smartscooters. Customers have ridden these for more than 1 billion kilometers. There are more than 1,400 GoStation battery swapping stations in Taiwan; these support more than 125,000 battery swaps per day. More than 50 million batteries have been swapped to date.