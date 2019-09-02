Teijin completes acquisition of Czech composite and component supplier Benet Automotive

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
02 September 2019

Teijin Limited completed the acquisition of Benet Automotive s.r.o. (Benet), a leading automotive composite and component supplier in the Czech Republic, from Jet Investment. Teijin is targeting automotive composite business sales of approximately €1.7 billion (US$2 billion) by 2030.

Teijin will benefit from Benet’s automotive composite technologies and its well-proven supply record; these will serve as a foundation on which to further strengthen Teijin’s solution development capabilities as a component supply partner of automotive OEM customers in Europe.

Benet’s Toolshop Department creates its own tools for carbon and plastic production in-house. It specializes in construction and manufacture of moulds for pressing, foaming, injection and prototype production (artificial wood, aluminium alloys, steel, brass, composites), including manual finishing of moulds and fitting on a hydraulic horizontal press with heating plates with a closing force of 150t.

As part of its multi-material strategy to offer innovative automotive composite solutions that meet customers’ future needs for lightness, toughness, design flexibility, productivity and cost-efficiency, Teijin will leverage Benet’s involvement in existing development projects with material and molding technologies and technical team members of Teijin, Continental Structural Plastics, a world leader in automotive composites based in North America which Teijin acquired in 2017 and Inapal Plásticos SA, a leading automotive-composite supplier in Portugal which Teijin acquired in 2018.

We are growing our automotive composites business with our proprietary lightweight, high-performance materials, and superior multi-material design capabilities served by our hubs in Europe, North America and Asia. Benet Automotive’s well-established technologies and sales channels will further enhance our capabilities as a tier-one automotive supplier and help spur further innovation.

—Akio Nakaishi, General Manager of Teijin’s Composites Business Unit

Posted on 02 September 2019 in Materials, Weight reduction | | Comments (0)

