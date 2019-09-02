Bosch developing smart electric drives for baby strollers; Emmaljunga NXT90e debuts next year

Bosch is developing e-stroller systems—an assistance system for strollers with a range of comfort and safety features including push support and an automatic braking function; connectivity via a smartphone app; an alarm function, and a variety of high-tech sensors.





The variable Bosch system is equally suitable for single, twin, or sibling strollers. It will have its market launch in early 2020 with the Swedish stroller manufacturer Emmaljunga with the debut of the NXT90e. Collaboration with additional manufacturers is planned.

The e-stroller system incorporates know-how from across the company. We’ve applied the same rigorous technology and quality standards here as we do in the automotive sector, including wind tunnel tests. —Dr. Stefan Hartung, member of the board of management and chairman of the Mobility Solutions business sector

According to a Bosch survey of women and men with a child aged 0 to 4 years old as well as expectant parents, comfort and safety are the key criteria for nine out of ten parents when buying a stroller.

Bosch wants its mobility solutions to offer help even before a child can walk, bringing intelligent mobility to all areas of life. —Dr. Stefan Hartung

The system’s drive unit comprises two low-noise electric motors on the rear axle along with a Bluetooth module and a smart sensor system. The sensors, which are also employed in smartphones, measure the stroller’s speed and acceleration while assessing the road surface over which it is moving.

On an uphill path, the motors automatically help push the stroller, as they do on an e-bike. When on a downhill slope, they step in to help brake. If the parents let go of the stroller, the motor brake prevents it from rolling away unchecked, and the electromechanical lock engages the parking brake.

The e-stroller system has no need for additional switches or buttons on the push handle.

The electric assistance not only increases comfort and safety, but also improves the stroller’s ergonomics. Bosch user testing showed that the e-stroller system can greatly improve parents’ posture, since it takes a lot less effort to push the stroller uphill, over uneven terrain, or into a headwind.

Meanwhile, the self-braking electrical drive noticeably eases back strain when heading downhill. The system’s steering support also brings clear benefits when pushing with just one hand. Among other things, this makes turns easier to manage.

The drive system also helps keep the stroller on course when on a laterally sloping path.

Smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth. Users can choose from three levels of electric assistance using the associated smartphone app (available for Android and iOS). The app communicates with the e-stroller system via Bluetooth.

It displays the charge level of the detachable battery and warns users in good time that power is running out. The stroller’s lightweight 18-volt lithium-ion battery is housed in a lockable compartment. This is the same battery used in standard Bosch power tools such as cordless screwdrivers; this means that the stroller battery can be used to power other devices and vice-versa, whenever a spare battery is needed.

With a charging time of some two and a half hours, the fully charged battery offers a range of up to 15 kilometers, depending on the level of assistance selected and the weight of the stroller. Parents can also charge their smartphone using the system’s USB port.

The app can be used to activate the alarm function, too, for instance when parents leave the stroller parked outside a café. Provided a Bluetooth connection has been established with a parent’s smartphone, a warning will appear if anyone tries to push the stroller away. In addition, an alarm will sound from the stroller’s integrated loudspeaker and the parking brake will automatically reengage. Should the battery run out on the move after all, the stroller can still be used like a normal stroller.