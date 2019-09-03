CUPRA Tavascan Electric Concept SUV to debut at IAA

The CUPRA Tavascan Electric Concept—the first road CUPRA to use a 100% electric powertrain—will make its world debut at this year’s IAA Frankfurt International Motor Show. CUPRA is a brand of SEAT (earlier post), a member of the Volkswagen Group.

Based on Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform, the electric vehicle is equipped with a 77kWh battery pack for an all-electric range of up to 450km (280 miles). The CUPRA Concept is powered by two electric motors—one on the front axle and one on the rear axle—for a total output of 225kW (306PS).

Besides the CUPRA Formentor, which will be launched in 2020 alongside two other high-performance plug-in hybrid models, we have already proved our technological capabilities by developing the world’s first 100% electric touring car, the CUPRA e-Racer. With the presentation of the all-electric CUPRA Tavascan concept, we are translating this vision into the streets and proving that performance can be electrified. —CUPRA CEO Wayne Griffiths





The four-door crossover coupe marries the presence of an SUV with the sleekness of a sporty coupe. The CUPRA Tavascan Electric Concept can reach 100km/h in less than 6.5 seconds.

The vehicle’s front design emphasizes its electric personality with an illuminated CUPRA logo that sits low, providing a totally different focal point. Each vent delivers efficiency increases, allowing air to flow smoothly over the body, or internally to cool the battery pack.