MINI Cooper SE EV making show debut at IAA; MINI boosts electric range of Countryman PHEV up to 35 miles

The new MINI Cooper SE electric vehicle (fuel consumption combined: 0.0 l/100 km; electric power consumption combined: 16.8 – 14.8 kWh/100 km; CO2 emissions combined: 0 g/km) will make its show debut at the IAA in Frankfurt next week.

Also highlighted will be the latest version of the MINI Cooper S E Countryman ALL4 (fuel consumption combined: 2.1 – 1.9 l/100 km; electric power consumption combined: 13.9 – 13.5 kWh/100 km; CO 2 emissions combined: 47 – 43 g/km). The latest version of the plug-in hybrid model, also making its debut appearance in Frankfurt, employs the latest battery cell technology, enabling it to achieve an electric range of up to 57 kilometers (35 miles).

MINI Cooper SE. The new MINI Cooper SE is based on the conventionally powered MINI 3-door Hatch. The 135 kW/184 hp electric motor drives the front wheels and accelerates the car from 0 to 60 km/h (37 mph) in 3.9 seconds, with 7.3 seconds for the sprint to 100 km/h (62 mph) from rest.





The energy required to propel the car with such vivacity is sourced from a latest-generation lithium-ion battery enabling a range of 235 to 270 kilometers (146 – 168 miles). Bespoke suspension tuning and an extremely low center of gravity (resulting from the high-voltage battery’s positioning in the vehicle floor) imbue the new MINI Cooper SE with tremendous handling agility and cornering dynamics. The battery’s location has the additional benefit of ensuring exactly the same amount of space is available for occupants and luggage as in a MINI 3-door Hatch with a combustion engine.

The brand’s first all-electric model will be built in the UK at MINI Plant Oxford, with production due to start in November 2019. Its drive technology has been engineered at the BMW Group’s centers of excellence for electric mobility in Dingolfing and Landshut.

Standard equipment for the new MINI Cooper SE includes LED headlights, a digital instrument cluster, an electric parking brake, two-zone automatic air conditioning, a heating system with heat pump technology, auxiliary heating and stationary air conditioning functions, plus Connected Navigation. The new model will also be offered with numerous driver assistance systems and four equipment packages at launch, allowing it to be tailored precisely to individual requirements.

MINI Cooper S E Countryman ALL4. The battery’s dimensions are unchanged, yet the latest-generation high-voltage battery fitted in the new MINI Cooper S E Countryman ALL4 has increased gross energy capacity from 7.7 to 10.0 kWh, thereby extending the all-rounder’s electric range by some 30% to a maximum 55 – 57 kilometers (34 – 35 miles).

Positioned under the rear seat unit to save space, the lithium-ion battery can be fully recharged in about five hours from a standard domestic socket or in around 3h 15 min when plugged into a wallbox.





The hybrid system aboard the new MINI Cooper S E Countryman ALL4 comprises a three-cylinder gasoline engine and an electric motor, generating combined system output of 165 kW/224 hp. A hybrid-specific all-wheel-drive system channels power to the front and rear wheels as required by the situation at hand.