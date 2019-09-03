Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
UNIST opens new hydrogen research center
MINI Cooper SE EV making show debut at IAA; MINI boosts electric range of Countryman PHEV up to 35 miles

Volkswagen electric ID.R takes 7:38.585 minutes to reach “Heaven’s Gate” in China

03 September 2019

Piloting the ID.R electric racer, Romain Dumas (F) completed the 99 tight corners on the Tianmen Mountain road in China in 7:38.585 minutes—a record for the ascent. So far, the 99 corners have been tackled with drifts, in either SUV or sports cars with conventional combustion engines—but never with an official start and finish line.

DB2019AL01894_medium


DB2019AL01894_medium

The ID.R currently also holds the records on Pikes Peak (US) and at the Goodwood Festival of Speed (GB), the electric lap record on the Nürburgring-Nordschleife.

“Tianmen Shan Big Gate Road” on Tianmen Mountain is a true test; the 10.906-kilometer “China Challenge” runs to “Heaven’s Gate”—a 131.5-meter natural arch. The 99 hairpin turns, some with a radius of just six meters, are interspersed withshort sprints, fast winding sections with speeds of up to 230 km/h, and hard braking maneuvers in extremely narrow tunnels.

DB2019NR00872_medium

The ID.R is driven by two electric motors with a total system performance of 500 kW (680 PS), riding on tailor-made Bridgestone Potenza tires. A start and finish line were defined for notarial purposes, especially for the record attempt with the ID.R.

DB2019AL01787_medium

Posted on 03 September 2019 in Electric (Battery), Motorsport | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)